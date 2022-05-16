History was made recently by the DeForest boys' 400-meter relay group of Caleb Ekezie, Bryan Sels, Sam Piontek and Aydin Kelliher.
Running at the Wisconsin Dells Heather Johnson Invitational on Friday, they set a new school record in the event, shaving .03 seconds off the old mark. Cooler temperatures helped.
It was too hot at Thursday’s Pauquette Invitational at Poynette.
“The heat played a significant factor on Thursday as many of our guys struggled to perform,” said Joe Parker, head coach of DeForest’s boys’ team. “Friday offered quite a bit of relief in weather and the times showed it.”
Both the Norski girls and boys took third at the Dells Invite, with the boys finishing two points out of second place with a score of 104. Ripon (106) was second, as Marshfield topped the field with 139.5 points.
The DeForest girls piled up 112.5 points, with Sauk Prairie placing second with 115 and Marshfield winning the meet with 148.
Anna Szepieniec won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.25, as teammate Stacy Kipkoskei taking first in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.81. Jocelyn Pickhardt raced to a time of 26.04 to win the 200-meter dash, while she joined with Logan Peters, Ally Armstrong and Szepieniec to turn in a winning time of 4:04.94 in the 1,600-meter relay.
Two DeForest girls’ relay teams wound up second, including the 400-meter relay group of Narianna Tagura, Marit Manske, Ally Armstrong and Esther Ekezie, who run a time of 52.40 that tied that of the winning Medford team. The 3,200-meter relay quartet of Erica Bodden, Amber Beckman, Aulik and Lydia Bauer was a runner-up, with a time of 10:56.64.
In the 1,600-meter run, Taylor Bussiere took first in 5:54.93, as Quinn Aulik won the 3,200-meter run in 12:45.64.
Szepieniec was a top performer in the field events, too, as she won the triple jump with a 36’5” leap.
“We really took advantage of having back-to-back meets that enabled us to split the performance load on some of our kids,” said Christopher Smith, DeForest’s girls’ head coach. “Being able to focus on just one or two events rather than three or four was meaningful as we tune up for the championship phase of our season. Sprints, jumps, and throws were helped by the hot temps, the distance races, not so much. We're battling a few injuries and are counting on getting those folks back for the conference meet. Really enjoying watching our seniors lead the rest our team while doing great things for themselves. We've done the work and now we need to fire on all cylinders. “If we do that, we'll be challenging for the top.”
For the DeForest boys, Rogitha Luecke took second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.99, as Kelliher (11.44) was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash. Caleb Ekezie finished fourth, two spots behind Kelliher in 11.60.
The 800-meter relay group of Parker Rogalla, Dillon Sommers, Avrey Pierick and Derek Klein placed first in 1:35.49, joining the 400-meter relay group as winners for DeForest.
Among the second-place finishers for DeForest was Piontek, who was runner-up in the long jump, going 19’2”, while Pierick cleared 11’6” to take second in the pole vault.
Pauquette Invitational
Racing to a personal record, Caleb Ekezie took first in the 200-meter dash for the DeForest boys, finishing in 23.05. He was also part of the winning 800-meter relay group, along with Sels, Piontek and Kelliher, as they crossed the finish line in 1:33.33.
Meanwhile, Rogalla ran a personal record 56.44 to take second in the 400-meter run, while Norski teammates Jackson Grabowski (4:39.10) and Dylan King (4:56.45) finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run.
DeForest got similar results in the 300 hurdles, where Timothy Schmitt took second in 48:06 and Alexander Gardner was third in 48.89. Both were personal records.
Cameron Bendixen finished second in the discus with a 111’7” throw.
Kipkoskei helped the 400-meter relay team for the DeForest girls place first in 53.31, running with Armstrong, Manske and Brianna Estness. In the 100-meter hurdles, Kipkoskei sped to a winning time of 17.26.
It was Lucy Manzetti’s turn to shine in the 300-meter hurdles, as she took second in 55.41 with a personal record time.
The Norskies’ best performances came in the field events, where Szepieniec took second in the long jump (15’9.5”) and Manske cleared 4’6” to end up as the runner-up in the high jump.
Esther Ekezie placed second in the shot put (30’11”) and Eastyn Long-Powell was third in the discus (81’3”).
Team-wise, both the boys and girls took fourth, with the boys totaling 98.5 points and the girls netting 109. Portage swept the top spot in both divisions.