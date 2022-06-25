The story of Gwen Orr’s collegiate track and field career has a thrilling final chapter.
As a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the former DeForest star sprinter couldn’t compete at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet. Only the top 24 athletes in the different events were given that chance. Orr wasn’t one of them. She figures she was somewhere in the top 30 or 40.
Orr certainly made up for lost time in her senior year, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the WIAC Championships in May, becoming the first woman athlete in Pioneer history to accomplish the feat. She had been building up to that performance for some time.
“It was cool to see the continual development – the continuing development of working as hard as possible to get 1% better every day,” said Orr.
Orr has since graduated college. Recently, she moved to Burnsville, Minnesota, to take a job as a manufacturing engineer with Collins Aerospace. She’s excited to start her first full-time job and apply the lessons she learned in sports.
Beforehand, Orr took time to look back on a special final season with the Pioneers – one that saw her compete at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in late May. She thought she’d do better.
“It was not what I’d hoped for,” said Orr. “I was hoping to at least be an All-American, but I was just happy to be there.”
Orr entered the competition with a 100-meter time of 11.89 seconds, with a 1.2 wind. That had her positioned at fourth in the nation. In the 200-meter dash, her time of 24.44 put her in 12th place nationally. The top eight finishers at the Geneva competition earned All-American honors.
Although it wasn’t the dream finish to her career she envisioned, Orr certainly experienced many highlights in her last season, as well as her entire time at UW-Platteville. She holds the school records in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the 60- and 200-meter indoor dashes. Becoming a conference champion was her crowning glory.
“I’m really proud of that,” said Orr. “It’s the culmination of all the hard work over the years. I’m proud to be part of that history.”
Back in 2021, Orr might have had a hard imagining she would reach such heights. Coming off a foot injury she suffered in 2020, she struggled a bit that year. Nevertheless, she enjoyed getting back on the track.
For 2022, Orr came back determined to get better. Training with teammate Cade VanHout helped put her on the right path.
“He was a freshman eligible men’s sprinter, and he pushed me to be better,” said Orr. “I’m thankful that he gave me that extra push in practice.”
Still, taking conference titles in two events seemed like a tall order.
“I know I was seeded pretty high, but it’s always tough competition,” said Orr. “I knew I’d have to bring it to win a conference title. It was an awesome feeling.”
Orr figures everything turned around for her in the summer of 2019, when she started working out with one of her close friends.
“He taught me a lot about track and how to run,” said Orr. “He believed in me before I believed in myself.”
Orr’s faith in her abilities was emboldened by a performance at an indoor meet in Dubuque early the next year. It was there that she shaved half a second off her best time in the 200-meter dash, breaking the school record by a half second also.
“That’s when I started thinking, ‘Maybe I can be as good as my friend thought,” said Orr.
That growing belief in herself helped her reach her potential on the track. Now, it’s on to the next phase of life for Orr.