Finally, better weather has arrived. Track and field performances for DeForest have improved, as well.
“It was a great week for track and field, simply because the weather has started to change,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the Norski boys. “While the winds can certainly help some events like the 100 and 200 and hurt some if you have it in your face, the sun changes the mindset of athletes and coaches alike.”
On Wednesday, May 4, the Norskies took part in the Watertown Quad, sweeping both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
For the DeForest girls, they totaled 121 points, with Watertown (65.5) taking second, Waunakee (59.5) in third and Beaver Dam (26) placing fourth.
In the boys’ standings, DeForest won with 118 points, followed by Watertown’s 96.5, Waunakee’s 43.5 and Beaver Dam’s 12.
“Watertown gave us a great opportunity to round out some events that we needed holes filled,” said Parker. “The 200 continues to offer us an opportunity for points at the end of the season. Seeing guys jump, vault and throw well this last week will add numbers to our depth to our well-stocked track events.”
Sprinter Caleb Ekezie led the sprinters, winning the 200-meter dash in 23.10, while teammates Aydin Kelliher (23.57) and Derek Klein (25.13) finished third and fifth, respectively. Samuel Piontek and Kelliher placed second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter dash, with Piontek running a time of 11.48 and Kelliher crossing the finish line in 11.51.
Ekezie also took first in the 400-meter run in 50.69, as Jackson Grabowski (53.22) and Dylan King (56.88) finished second and third, respectively.
DeForest runners took four of the top six spots in the 800-meter run, led by Isaiah Bauer’s second-place finish in 2:11.76. Elijah Pabon was second in 2:11.77.
Joe Huber won the 1,600-meter run for DeForest in 4:52.76, while Rogitha Luecke took second in both the 110-meter hurdles (16.43) and 300 hurdles (43.55).
DeForest also won three relay events, including the 400 (Bryan Sels, Parker Rogalla, Gavin Weigle and Kelliher, 45.68), the 1,600 (King, Piontek, Bauer and Grabowski, 3:41.48) and the 3,200 (Aidan Harsh, Pabon, King and Alexander Bodie, 9:13.93).
Bauer and Avrey Pierick finished first and second, respectively, in the pole vault, clearing 13’0” and 11’0,” respectively. Piontek won the long jump, leaping 19’6.25”. Ekezie was first in the triple jump, reaching 37’9.50.”
As for the DeForest girls, Jocelyn Pickhardt was a triple-winner, taking the 100-meter (13.02), 200-meter (26.51) and 400-meter (59.86) events.
“The girls took advantage of favorable conditions and made great strides in many areas,” said Christopher Smith, coach of the Norski girls. “There is always a premium to perform under the pressure of meet competition. We had some learning moments for sure, but overall, we're seeing the improvement necessary to be a contender in our conference. We're still in need of a breakout in a couple of events to be a championship team. We have a couple of meets left this week to get some final answers when it comes to constructing our best lineup.”
Lydia Bauer (800, 2:31.31), Erica Bodden (1,600, 5:46.24) and Quinn Aulik (3,200, 13:08.67) were all winners, as DeForest’s Taylor Bussiere took second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:56.70.
Star hurdler Anna Szepieniec shined, as well, winning the 100 hurdles (14.92) and 300 hurdles (46.49), along with taking the long jump (16’4.25”) and triple jump (36’4.50”) competitions.
DeForest also won three of four relay events. Paige Scheuerell, Narianna Tagura, Ally Armstrong and Esther Ekezie placed first in the 400 relay in 52.84, while Armstrong, Esther Ekezie, Brianna Estness and Lucy Manzetti won the 800 relay in 1:51.73 and Lydia Bauer, Marit Manske, Boddn and Stacy Kipkoskei topped the field in the 1,600 relay in 4:32.41.
Also in the field events, Armstrong took second in the high jump (4’6”).
Stoughton Invite
By the slimmest of margins, the Norski boys took first place, outscoring Reedsburg 107-106. The DeForest girls finished second, totaling 87 points. Madison Memorial was first with 135.
Szepieniec won the 110-meter hurdles (14.97) and 300 hurdles (45.73) for DeForest, in addition to the triple jump (36’5.5”). Miranda Maghera finished first in the discus (113’3”) and the Norskies won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:06.90.
Meanwhile, Pickhardt (26.02) and Esther Ekezie (27.31) took third and fourth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash.
For the boys, DeForest’s 3,200 relay team placed second in 9:00.90, and King won the 800-meter run in 2:07.49. Isaiah Bauer cleared 12’6” to win the pole vault, with teammate Pierick (12’0”) taking second.
Kelliher ended up third in the 100-meter dash (11.39) and fourth in the 200-meter sprint (23.30), while Caleb Ekezie was third in the 400-meter run (51.08).
Also, Cameron Bendixen wound up fourth in the discus, throwing it 127’8.”