Another conference title is certainly within reach, although it’ll look a little different this season.
Particularly strong in the sprints and the distance events, the DeForest boys’ track and field team has designs on repeating as league champions in 2022.
“I think we will look good in the sprints – especially the relays – as well as the distance events,” said Norski Head Coach Joe Parker. “We have returning state qualifiers in Caleb Ekezie (400 and two relays), Jackson Grabowski (800 and two relays), and Deven Magli (100), along with a third member of the 4x800 with state cross country qualifier Isaiah Bauer.”
With Parker at the helm, the Norskies won Badger North titles in 2019 and 2021, and even though they lost 11 letter winners to graduation, they return 15 of them.
Many will get a chance to contribute more in 2022.
“There will also be a slew of guys that were just out of reach of the sprint relays that look good in the first week,” said Parker. “This particular senior class is deep across all 18 events.”
No letdown is expected, even with conference realignment.
“Coming off a second consecutive conference title, we are looking to start the inaugural Badger East season the same way,” said Parker. “The number one thing we need to do is stay healthy. We have the talent spread across almost each event area to have multiple scoring chances at the conference meet in all 18 events.”
The Norskies will have to shore up its lineup in some of the field events, including the high jump. They also need to add depth in the throws, according to Parker. Still, DeForest’s odds of winning the Badger East Conference meet are pretty good.
“Getting there with everyone healthy is vital,” said Parker. “Continuing to allow each kid to enjoy what they are doing while understanding their role on the team and in their own development will continue a positive, successful program.”
The conference is strong from top to bottom. Parker is looking forward to seeing how the rest of the Badger East performs.
“Waunakee will continue to place well on the track from the 800 down,” said Parker, the head coach of the Norski program for the last 21 years. “They will also have strengths in the jumping events. Fort (Atkinson) and Milton will bring some state caliber throwers into the mix and Monona Grove will have many of the sprints covered well. Being the first year of the Badger East will really be fun experience for everyone.”
Despite the expectations, the Norskis aren’t feeling much pressure.
“The guys really have fun in the spring,” said Parker. “There is a more relaxed approach to the track season that I think allows many of them to drop their shoulders a little and perform at their best.”