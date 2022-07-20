The training regimens used by the DeForest girls’ track and field team in 2022 obviously worked.
Already pleased with advancing two relay groups and five individuals to the state meet a year ago, Christopher Smith was impressed with how the Norskies took another leap forward by finishing sixth as a team in La Crosse. He believes it is DeForest’s best state showing ever.
The seeds for that strong performance were planted months before. Smith enjoyed watching his athletes’ growth. That’s what he’ll always remember about the 2022 team.
“Witnessing the payoff from those girls who put in the time in the offseason to become faster and stronger,” said Smith. “We had more girls commit to making themselves better than we've ever had, and it certainly showed in our team finishes. Setting four school records and qualifying the number of events to the state meet. And certainly, our team finish at state was a 'wow!'”
Anna Szepieniec garnered the lion’s share of the headlines with a record-breaking season. At state, she finished second in the triple jump with a school record of 39 feet and three-quarters inches. Looking to defend her state title in the 300 hurdles, Szepieniec fell a bit short, despite running a personal best 44.74. She also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles. It was an improvement over her finish at the 2021 state meet.
Teammate Stacy Kipkoskei joined Szepieniec in the 300 hurdles finals, racing to eighth place. It was the first time since the early 2000s that DeForest had two team members competing in the same event at state.
Esther Ekezie sprinted to a personal-best time of 26.62 in the 200-meter dash preliminaries at state, while the 1,600-meter relay team also competed in La Crosse. And then there was Jocie Pickhardt, who took fifth in the 400-meter run with a PR of 58.88 in her last high school race.
At sectionals, the Norskies’ 1,600-meter relay roared to a new school record time of 4:01.77, breaking a 24-year-old mark. That group included Pickhardt, Logan Peters, Ally Armstrong and Szepieniec. That helped propel DeForest to third place, which Smith said was the Norskies’ best in recent memory.
There were plenty of other highlights along the way, with the girls’ team winning invites, as well as quadrangular and triangular meets throughout 2022. It was the Norskies’ first season in the newly configured Badger Conference, with DeForest competing in the East Division, where they faced off against a different slate of teams. The Norskies held their own, even exceeding expectations with “the team finishing a close runner up in the conference championship,” said Smith.
At the beginning of the season, Smith wasn’t sure where they’d end up.
“We expected to challenge for the top half of our conference, but we had a number of areas we had to develop to be able to score well in big meets,” said Smith.
All the success DeForest experienced in 2022 sent the team’s seniors off in style.
“The coming together of a wide range of experience in track to build a solid team,” said Smith. “Our seniors going out on positive experiences, they've done so much for our program.”
Seeing how the Norskies performed this season, Smith noted a few takeaways that the Norskies will use to build on for next season.
“The value of offseason work and the importance in recruiting everyone we can to a great environment to challenge yourself,” said Smith.
Both will be key to DeForest’s continued rise, as the Norskies look to fill spots left vacant by graduation.
“Depth in our field events will be a priority,” said Smith. “Not sure it’s really a need for improvement, but we’ll have to shore up our depth in the distance events.”