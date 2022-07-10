(Edit: This week’s season wrap-up story focuses on the DeForest boys’ track and field team. Next week, we’ll take a look back at the Norski girls’ track and field season)
There was plenty of speed to go around.
Loaded with fast sprinters, the DeForest boys’ track and field team figured to be strong in races like the 100- and 200-yard dash events, plus the 400-meter run, in 2022.
It also helped the Norskies perform well in the relays all season long.
“I knew that our sprints were going to be deep, but the ability to put together such high-quality relays was very exciting,” said Joe Parker, head coach of the DeForest boys’ team. “The athletes that kept pushing each other in their individual events, only to come together and run such great relays certainly exceeded my expectations.”
Two of the Norskies’ relay teams ended up winning conference titles, with Samuel Piontek, Bryan Sels, Parker Rogalla and Aydin Kelliher taking first in the 800 relay and Rogalla, Dillon Sommers, Caleb Ekezie and Dylan King topping the field in the 1,600-meter relay. All four of DeForest’s boys’ relay teams advanced to sectionals.
As a team, DeForest finished third at the conference meet, overcoming injuries and miscues to do so. Isaiah Bauer’s win in the pole vault gave the Norskies a lift.
DeForest sent four relay groups to sectionals, with six individuals. The Norskies took fifth at regionals and seventh at sectionals. The 3,200-meter relay group of Elijah Pabon, King, Alexander Bodie and Joe Huber placed third to advance to state, while Caleb Ekezie took second in the 400-meter run and powered the 400-meter relay crew to a seventh-place finish with their second-fastest time of the year. They set a school record this past season with a time of 44.12. Ekezie was joined by Sels, Piontek and Kelliher.
The 800-meter relay group made the biggest splash at sectionals, with Piontek, Rogalla, Sels and Kelliher setting a new school record with a time of 1:31.12. They shaved almost a second and a half from their previous best.
Another pleasant surprise came in the pole vault, where Bauer and Avery Pierick both qualified for state.
“Having two state qualifying pole vaulters was another exceptional area that I don't think I would have predicted early on,” said Parker.
Throughout 2022, the Norski boys turned in thrilling performances. Their diversity made a big impact.
“We had a great combination of kids from all different athletic backgrounds that contributed to the success of our season,” said Parker. “Our depth on the track provided us the opportunity to set new school records as well as qualify multiple relays to the state meet.”
Overall, it was a memorable year for the DeForest boys.
“We had such a range of measurable success, that there were highlights from every part of the season,” said Parker. “Getting back to normal invitationals, watching first-year athletes compete in high school track, setting two school records and watching individuals and relays qualify and compete at the state meet were just a few.”
Going forward, Parker is just hoping to build a culture that everyone can enjoy.
“I just want to keep an exciting, fun environment for kids to enjoy a sport that they have not had much exposure to in their early athletic careers,” said Parker, who has some work to do in constructing next year’s lineup. “Refilling the depth on the track and filling holes in some of the field events will be our biggest focus of improvement.”