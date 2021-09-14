The DeForest High School volleyball team fell just short of winning its invitational meet on Saturday.
Taking second, after defeating River Valley 17-25, 25-13, 15-11, the Norskies went 4-2, while McFarland finished 6-0 to finish on top.
DeForest defeated Watertown Luther Prep (25-12, 16-25, 15-11), West Salem (25-23, 25-21), and La Crosse Central (25-21, 25-20), but lost to McFarland 25-21, 10-25, 10-15 and Catholic Central 25-21, 20-25, 6-15.
Rounding out the standings, Watertown Luther Prep (3-3) was fourth, Catholic Central (2-4) took fifth, La Crosse Central (1-6) finished sixth and West Salam (1-6) ended up seventh.
DeForest swept Monona Grove on Thursday, winning 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Reece Yocum led the Norskies in aces, with three, and kills, with 15. Ellie Doucette had a team-high 22 assists, as Kaitlyn Jordan added nine kills, while Avery Schaeffer and Esther Ezekie finished with a block apiece.
Halle Runez paced DeForest in digs with 21, while Maci Bartels finished with 13.
At the Watertown Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 7, DeForest went 1-2, falling to Waunakee 2-0 and Watertown 2-1, as the Norskies defeated Beaver Dame 2-0.
The Norskies lost a tough three-setter against Watertown, 19-25, 25-22, 9-15. Yocum finished with nine kills, while Trystin Schroeder had three aces, eight Norskies each totaled three blocks, and Halle Runez and Ellie Doucette racked up 10 digs apiece. Doucette also had 10 assists.
Against Beaver Dam, DeForest defeated the Golden Beavers 25-14, 25-22, as Yocum and Anna Szepieniec slammed four kills apiece, Doucette drilled five aces and dished out eight assists, Jordan finished with four blocks, and Schroeder had six digs.
DeForest is now 12-8 overall, with a 1-2 mark in the Badger – East.