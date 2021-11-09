The rebuilding project is ahead of schedule.
Decimated by graduation, with only a handful of experienced veterans returning, the DeForest High School volleyball team exceeded preseason predictions for 2021.
“Our season ended up better than expected after losing the majority of our starters last season,” said Norskies Head Coach Scott Schumann.
With returning starters Halle Runez, Ellie Doucette and Reece Yocum leading DeForest in various categories, including assists, digs and kills, DeForest finished with a 27-19 overall record and went 4-3 in Badger East Conference play.
Yocum was effective at the net.
“Our (outside hitter) Reese Yocum led us in attempts and kills and was really our go-to hitter this season,” said Schumann. “She also played very well in the playoffs when we needed key points and fought through nagging shin splints which limited her jumping ability. She spent a lot of time working on her serve and became a key short server for us.”
Going through a gauntlet of tough opponents, the youthful Norskies gained valuable experience.
“We lose six seniors this year, but hope to return nine juniors,” said Schumann. “Our strength of schedule has consistently been high, so our experience and the addition of a few strong offensive weapons should bode well for us next year.”
Runez and Doucette were the Norski captains. The team also named its award winners, with Runez named as most valuable player and receiving the hustle award. Halle Melter was selected as DeForest’s most improved player, while Delaney Lokken received the Norskie Award.
With so many new pieces to work with, Schumann had to shuffle the lineup a bit this season. The moves paid off.
“Anna Szepieniec was originally going to be our (middle hitter), but we were able to move her to the (outside hitter) and she simply jumped high enough to hit over the block and also shut down opposing hitters,” said Schumann. “Aspin Kelliher also contributed on the outside, but was injured for a part of the season. She played really well versus the Dells and had some key service aces earlier in the year at Watertown.”
A newcomer gave the Norskies a boost, especially up front.
“The addition of Kaitlin Jordan really enhanced our team,” said Schumann. “She was 10th in Division 1 in blocking and led us in hitting efficiency. She was simply a beast at the net and also improved her serve late in the season, which helped in the playoffs.”
The Norskies received positive contributions from a host of players.
“Avery Schaeffer earned the (middle hitter) position with her quick lateral speed and consistent slide attacks,” said Schumann. “Emily Worthman was our utility player, who played OH and (rightside hitter) and even ended up serving for us with great consistency and effectiveness. Esther Ekezie was really gelling and blocking well on the right side, but then suffered a season-ending injury. Jaelyn Derlein ended up playing there quite a bit as well and had a great game in Waunakee.”
The passing game was in good hands.
“Trysten Schroeder ran our 6-2 offense with Ellie Doucette and was fantastic on defense,” said Schumann. “Very few attacks fell in her area, and she had a very strong serve.”
Doucette led DeForest in assists and served strong, according to Schumann. He said Doucette became the No. 11 server in Division 1 and broke her sister’s assist record.
At defensive specialist, DeForest had a number of options.
“We had quite a few (defensive specialists) that rotated throughout the year,” said Schumann. “Halle Melter, Maci Bartels, Amanda Jennings, Delaney Lokken, Ashby Olson, and Avery Nordness all contributed in multiple games, and Avery ended up earning significant playing time later in the season. Halle Melter was a pleasant surprise as we searched for a starting DS. She not only earned a starting spot but also was second in serve efficiency and passing efficiency.”
It seems the future is bright for DeForest.