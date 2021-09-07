Taking on Milton, the DeForest High School volleyball team won in four sets, defeating the Red Hawks 3-1 on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Norskies’ only match last week.
The key to the win came from the defense.
“We were able to win by our outstanding back court defense led by Halle Runez,” said DeForest Head Coach Scott Schumann. “She had 31 digs and was 18 of 19 serving.”
The Norskies are 6-4 overall on the season, with a quadrangular meet on Sept. 7 at Watertown, a home match on Thursday, Sept. 9 against Monona Grove, the DeForest Invitational on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., and a road match at Stoughton Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Against Milton, the passing game was a crucial part of the win.
“Our setters did an amazing job getting to passes as we really struggled in serve receive,” said Schumann.
Trysten Schroeder had 13 digs and 16 assists for the Norskies, while Elle Doucette had 19 assists and three aces. Reese Yocum led DeForest in kills with 19.