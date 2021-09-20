The DeForest High School volleyball team has seen enough of Fort Atkinson, but the Norskies did go 4-1 at Saturday’s Watertown Invite.
After falling to the Blackhawks on Thursday at home 3-1, losing 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 24-26, the Norskies also dropped a 2-0 decision to Fort Atkinson on Saturday.
On Thursday, DeForest (17-10 overall, 1-2 in Badger – East Conference play) heads back to Watertown for a dual battle, with a match at Waunakee on the horizon Thursday, Sept. 30.
Fort Atkinson 3, DeForest 1
DeForest fended off a Blackhawks’ rally to win the first set, but Fort Atkinson took the next three to win the match, despite 23 assists from Ellie Doucette.
Reese Yocum led the Norskies in kills with 14, while Halle Runez racked up 19 digs, as Elle Doucette and Trystin Schroeder finished with eight digs apiece.
Kaitlyn Jordan chipped in with 10 kills, as Avery Schaeffer added five to the cause.
Yocum, Runez and Schroeder each had two aces for DeForest, as Jordan paced DeForest in blocks with three. Schroeder dished out 10 assists in the loss.
Watertown Invite
Fort Atkinson handed DeForest its only loss at the tournament, beating the Norskies 25-18, 25-19, as Schroeder had 11 digs, Doucette passed out 11 assists, Halle Melter and Doucette had two aces apiece, and Yocum and Anna Szepieniec combined for 11 kills.
Against Green Bay Preble, DeForest outlasted the Hornets 20-25, 26-24, 15-8 behind 10 kills apiece from Szepieniec and Yocum. Schroeder finished with two aces, Jordan recorded four blocks, and Runez had eight digs, as Avery Nordness and Yocum compiled seven digs each.
Doucette finished with 14 assists, as Schroeder doled out 12 helpers.
The Norskies rolled over Whitnall 2-0, winning 25-16, 25-8, with Runez and Doucette combining for nine digs, Doucette passing out nine assists, Jordan notching two blocks, and Szepieniec and Yocum teaming up for 11 kills.
Against the host Goslings, DeForest beat Watertown 2-1, coming back after dropping the first set 18-25 to win 25-23, 15-8. Yocum slammed a team-high seven kills, while Szepieniec and Jordan had five kills apiece.
Jordan, Runez and Doucette each had two aces, while Runez paced the team in digs with nine, as Melter finished with seven. Schroeder and Doucette both had seven assists.
The Norskies also blanked Kenosha Bradford 2-0, cruising to a 25-5, 25-13 victory, as Yocum had five kills, five aces and two blocks.
Nordness, Melter, Emily Worthman and Schroeder had two digs apiece, as Schroeder passed out seven assists and Doucette had four helpers.