After a rousing 3-0 win over Reedsburg on Thursday, Oct. 14, the DeForest High School volleyball team had a full head of steam going into Saturday’s Randolph Quad.
The Norskies (26-18 overall, 4-3 in Badger East Conference play) couldn’t sustain the momentum, as they lost all four matches at the Randolph meet.
DeForest was slated to begin WIAA regional play on Thursday, Oct. 21 by hosting Tomah.
DeForest 3, Reedsburg 0
Against Reedsburg, DeForest rolled to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 Badger Conference victory.
Kaitlyn Jordan and Reese Yocum slammed 10 kills apiece in the win, while Anna Szepieniec added eight.
Ellie Doucette led the way in aces, serving up four of them. Szepieniec, Jordan and Avery Schaeffer each had a block for the Norskies, while Halle Runez totaled 19 digs. Halle Melter chipped in with 12 digs, as Doucette finished with nine and paced DeForest in assists with 21. Trystin Schroeder dished out 10 assists for DeForest.
Randolph Quad
The Norskies took Platteville to three sets, before falling 25-17, 23-25, 15-12.
DeForest also lost 2-0 to Lake Mills, Waterloo and Randolph.
The Platteville match was close throughout, as Doucette and Schroeder combined for 23 assists and Runez collected 12 digs.
Szepieniec had a block and three kills, while Yocum drilled a team-high eight kills for DeForest, as Jordan added seven kills and Doucette led DeForest with two aces.
After winning 25-13 in the first set, Randolph had to fight off the Norskies in the second, taking it by a 25-21 count. Szepieniec had four kills, while Runez and Schroeder each served up an ace, Jordan and Szepieniec finished with two blocks apiece, and Runez and Schroeder combined for 25 digs and 12 assists.
DeForest gave Lake Mills a battle, as the Norskies dropped a 25-21, 25-18 decision. Yocum racked up a team-high 10 kills, as Jordan tacked on six of them and had a block. A total of 10 players finished with digs for DeForest, as Doucette led the way with six and Runez finished with five. Doucette also had a team-high 14 assists.
Waterloo turned back the Norskies 25-20, 25-19, despite eight kills from Yocum and three blocks from Jordan. Runez gathered up 11 digs and Doucette finished with 12 assists.