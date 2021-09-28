It was a sweep for the DeForest High School volleyball team in a Badger East Conference win over Watertown on Thursday.
The Norskies rolled to a 3-0 victory, taking all three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Reese Yocum led the way, recording 14 kills and two blocks. Meanwhile, Trysten Schroeder slammed five aces in a winning effort, while Halle Runez finished with 15 digs and Ellie Doucette dished out 15 assists.
The Norskies improve to 18-10 overall on the season and 1-2 in league play.
DeForest travels to Waunakee on Thursday, before hosting Beaver Dam on Thursday, Oct. 7.