Anything can happen in a rivalry match.
Facing defeat, the DeForest High School volleyball team won the fourth set against Waunakee on Thursday, but the Norskies ultimately fell 3-2, losing 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 8-15.
DeForest then went 3-1 at Saturday’s Edgewood Invitational.
The Norskies host Beaver Dam on Thursday and then take a week off before hosting Baraboo on Oct. 14.
DeForest’s overall record stands at 21-12, with a 1-3 mark in the Badger East Conference.
Waunakee 3,
DeForest 2
Reese Yocum slammed 17 kills in a hard-fought battle, while Anna Szepieniec chipped in with 11 as the Norskies hung in there on the road.
Three Norskies had two aces each. They were Yocum, Halle Runez and Trystin Schroeder.
Kaitlyn Jordan collected three blocks to lead DeForest in that category, while Runez totaled 37 digs. Halle Melter and Ellie Doucette combined for 23 digs.
Doucette paced the Norskies in assist with 20, while Schroeder added 13 helpers.
Edgewood Invite
The Norskies defeated Wisconsin Dells, Deerfield and Edgewood on Saturday, but lost to Sauk Prairie.
Against Wisconsin Dells, DeForest scored a 25-14, 25-13 victory, with Jordan racking up 10 kills. Avery Nordness, Yocum and Schroeder all had aces for the Norskies, Emily Worthman came up with a block, Runez had eight digs, and Doucette dished out 15 assists.
Sauk Prairie defeated DeForest 25-14, 25-14, as Yocum finished with seven kills and served up an ace, and Szepieniec, Jordan and Yocum each had a block. Runez finished with eight digs. Schroeder and Doucette doled out five assists apiece.
DeForest rolled past Deerfield 25-21, 25-8 in a 2-0 win. Jordan and Yocum blasted five kills apiece, Doucette finished with four aces and eight assists, Jordan had a block, and Schroeder totaled seven digs.
In a tough battle with Edgewood, DeForest downed the Crusaders 2-1, winning 25-17, 21-25, 15-11. Jordan paced the Norskies with seven kills, as Szepieniec finished with six. Doucette slammed three aces, while Jordan led the way with two blocks, Runez gathered up 14 digs, and Doucette passed 11 assists.