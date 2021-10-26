The match, and the WIAA regional championship, was there for the taking.
Up 2-1 at Verona on Saturday, Oct. 23, the DeForest High School volleyball was in position to advance to sectionals, but the Wildcats rallied for a 3-2 win.
The Norskies fell 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-25, 10-15 in a tightly contested battle.
While Reese Yocum led the team in kills with 21, Kaitlyn Jordan collected 14 kills and a team-high six blocks. Anna Szepieniec finished with nine kills.
Ellie Doucette served up four aces, to go along with 16 digs and 19 assists. Halle Runez paced the Norskies with 19 digs, as Trystin Schroeder totaled 11 digs and 12 assists.
DeForest opened postseason play on Thursday, Oct. 21, by sweeping Tomah 3-0, winning by a count of 25-14, 25-23, 25-13.
Yocum racked up 13 kills, while Jordan chipped in with nine and a team-leading three blocks. Avery Nordness led DeForest with three aces.
In digs, Halle Melter gathered up eight, while Runez finished with six.
Doucette spearheaded the passing attack with 17 assists, as Schroeder added nine.
DeForest finishes the 2021 fall campaign 27-19 overall.