Momentum is building for a boys’ volleyball program at DeForest.
Oliver Anderson, a high school junior, is excited about the possibilities. Since his freshman year, he’s been hooked on the sport.
“I was playing it in gym class, and I really liked it,” said Anderson. “I was upset that there wasn’t a boys’ team.”
That’s about to change. It’s going to be added as a club sport next school year, with matches to be played with other schools in the area and participation in tournaments – except the WIAA state tourney. Already, a first match against Madison West is set for next fall. The season will run from late August to late October.
Anderson has been a driving force in getting boys’ volleyball up and running at DeForest. During his sophomore year, boys’ volleyball was played as an intramural sport. Anderson said communication wasn’t good and there were times when players failed to show up. Undeterred, Anderson discussed creating a boys’ volleyball team with DeForest Athletic Director Richard Henert.
However, things are starting to take off. An initial organizational meeting was held May 25, and Anderson said about 20 boys were interested.
The group held its first open gym on Tuesday, June 14. It’s for all different grades. The club will host a free all skills clinic for those in grades 7-12 at the DeForest Middle School June 21-22 from 8-9:30 a.m.
The club is also reaching out to the community to help create and select its logo. Those interested in creating a logo can email designs to DeForestBoysVB@gmail.com. Entries need to be submitted no later than 10 p.m. on June 30.
“We’re still just a club team,” said Anderson, who also plays for the Madison Elite club team. “Our goal is to grow it into a real thing with a bus and uniforms. We’re going to be mostly going against other schools, but not their A teams or varsity teams.”
Anderson said the club is still recruiting interested players.
“The more the merrier,” said Anderson.
At some point, Anderson and the rest of the club would like to see boys’ volleyball as a WIAA-sanctioned sport at DeForest. For now, though, it’s enough just to get to play and learn the game.
While Anderson was working to get boys’ volleyball going in DeForest, Wes Schwab had the same idea. Until they found out about each other, they were separately trying to establish the sport in DeForest. Now, they’ve partnered up.
Schwab is a parent of middle schoolers who are interested in volleyball. He grew up in Muskego in Waukesha County, where he said boys’ volleyball programs are common at the high school level.
Schwab ended up playing club volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Not only did he make friends competing in the sport, it’s also how he met his wife.
According to Schwab, schools like Middleton, Madison West, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Fort Atkinson and Edgewood have boys’ volleyball programs, but in general, the sport is underrepresented in the area.
“A lot of people associate volleyball with the backyard or the bar,” said Schwab, who explained that it’s a good lifelong sport to get involved with, as many play into their 40s and 50s. “It’s pretty easy on the body.”
The game is becoming faster and more powerful, according to Schwab. That makes it exciting to watch and play. The success of the national champion University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team has increased the sport’s popularity, Schwab said. He also explained that they’ve been in communication with other schools, like Waunakee and Sun Prairie, about possibly making a connection.
“Hopefully, by starting this in DeForest, we’ve started a fire,” said Schwab.
The DeForest club is getting coaching from Lauren Trentadue, assistant director of North Star Volleyball Club. She likes what she’s sees from the group so far.
“It’s in its beginning, its infancy stages,” said Trentadue. “But there’s a lot of promising interest.”
Trentadue has been a part of building North Star for the last 10 years. So, she knows what it takes to grow a club. Word of mouth is going to be important to recruit new members.
“We have to show them how to have fun with it,” said Trentadue, who added the club is opening its membership to those in grades 7-12. “That’s my job. It’s going to be a lot of work, but we have to keep them interested.”