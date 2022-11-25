Boys club volleyball finishes first season

The DeForest boys’ volleyball club team recently completed its first season. Team members pictured here: Front (from left to right): Troy Thao, Joaquin Cortez, Sevi Gary, Marcus Romeo, Jude Gehrke, Tyler Coogan, Ben Anderson; Back (left to right) Ryan Schmidt, Quinn Schwab, Ethan Prusakiewicz, Matt Kurschner, Oliver Anderson, Riley Trost, Seth Andersen, Vaughn Nyden. Not pictured are coach Scott Wiegmann and managers Kat Baumgart and Audrey Staples.

 Contributed

Wins and losses didn't matter all that much.

Just getting the ball rolling this fall and playing actual matches was a victory for the DeForest boys’ volleyball program, which competed at the club level in its first season this fall.