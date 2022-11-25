Wins and losses didn't matter all that much.
Just getting the ball rolling this fall and playing actual matches was a victory for the DeForest boys’ volleyball program, which competed at the club level in its first season this fall.
Wins and losses didn't matter all that much.
Just getting the ball rolling this fall and playing actual matches was a victory for the DeForest boys’ volleyball program, which competed at the club level in its first season this fall.
“We truly were so grateful for the support,” said Wes Schwab, the founder of the club. “By the end of our season we had a good-sized fan club and even big heads on our ‘senior night.’”
It was a learning experience, especially “… as far as the dynamics of getting games,” said Amy Anderson, the mother of Oliver Anderson, a DeForest player who was instrumental in starting the program.
Anderson added, “The school was amazing. Getting to use the gyms was great. We got to play in the Fieldhouse, and we had great crowds. Now we just have to get the word out.”
By the end of the year, the program had 15 boys competing.
“It was about 70% boys from DeForest,” said Anderson. “We had some from other schools. We had one from Waunakee and one from Madison Country Day School.”
They were able to practice three to four days a week, which helped with skill development. The team held its initial open gym in June and had a free all skills clinic that month as well.
All of that was crucial to establishing the program. The next order of business is expanding the roster.
“I would say our goal for next year is to have two to three teams,” said Schwab. “We want to provide opportunities for all skill levels to be part of the team, and the conference has a good mix of teams at different levels of skills to match up against.”
The team played against six to eight junior varsity teams this season. They participated in a tournament and played well enough to reach the gold bracket. Being a club team, DeForest was able to have students in grades 7-12 play for the Norskies.
“We won some, we lost some,” said Amy Anderson, who figures the team’s record was probably around .500. “When you have seventh graders going against 12th graders, that’s pretty good. There’s something about volleyball where you can have little guys playing in the back and still do well.”
A coaching change presented a challenge for the team, as original coach Lauren Trentadue was offered a head coaching job for Sun Prairie East’s girls’ program. Enter Scott Wiegmann, who also coaches for the North Star girls’ club team.
Schwab noted the community involvement in supporting the program, as well how the schools in the area the DeForest program played and worked with contributed to a successful first season for the club. The boys were able to learn about the game and have fun, according to Schwab. He believes “… this is just the start. “e will be offering opportunities for kids to learn and play in the spring and summer as we prepare for the fall season.”
Boys interested in being a part of the club for next year can follow the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/defoboysvb?mibextid=ZbWKwL.
Open gyms will start in the spring for seventh grade to 12th grade boys.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.