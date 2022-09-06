By Peter Lindblad
Seven teams, including host DeForest, will take part in a volleyball invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Catholic Central, McFarland, River Valley, Watertown Luther Prep, West Salem and Whitefish Bay will converge on the high school Field House, as the Norskies will see how they stack up against some strong competition in the early going.
McFarland comes in with the strongest credentials, as the Spartans sport an 8-1 overall record. They are ranked No. 7 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
At 6’1”, Gwen Crull is a handful, as the senior middle hitter leads McFarland in total blocks with 18, kills per set at 3.9, and hitting percentage at 0.508.
Maggie Paulios is McFarland’s best server, as she leads the team in aces with 16 and aces per set at 0.9, while also boasting the best digs per set figure at 2.3.
Catholic Central enters with a 5-7 record, with Kayla Loos and Kelly Pum leading the way. The 6’0” Loos paces the Division 4 Hilltoppers in hitting percentage at 0.355, with a kills per set mark of 2.7. She has also racked up 16 blocks so far in 2022.
Pum a tough server, as she’s blasted 40 aces this season, with aces per set average of 1.5. She also has a digs per set mark of 6.0.
It’s been a tough start to the season for Whitefish Bay, who is 3-6 on the year. Zoe Behrendt is Whitefish Bay’s big hitter, with a hitting percentage of 0.296 and 4.0 kills per set. Maren Wollmer has a team-high four blocks, while Georgia Kosceliak is the leader in digs per set at 2.9. Charlotte Oberg has served up nine aces this year for Whitefish Bay, while averaging 1.1 aces per set.
With a front line of outside hitters Emma Bortulin and Lilly Hartman and middle hitter Samantha Fisch, Luther Prep – out of the Capitol North Conference – is 7-3 overall, while West Salem is just 2-4 overall and River Valley is 9-3, with senior middle hitter Katie Hahn and outside and middle hitter Lydia Weiss leading the way. Hahn is averaging 3.3 kills per set, with a hitting percentage of 0.184, while Weiss has compiled 19 blocks.
As for DeForest, the Norskies are 5-4, with Anna Szepieniec and Esther Ekezie spearheading the hitting attack – Szepieniec averaging 2.9 kills per set and Ekezie hitting at a rate of 0.264 percent.
Abigail Prusakiewicz is a force in the middle, as she’s totaled 15 blocks this season. Avery Nordness has been sharp on defense, averaging a team-best 2.4 digs per set. Look out for Halle Melter from the service line. She’s got 12 aces this season, with 0.5 aces per set.
Play gets underway at 9 a.m.