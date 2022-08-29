Going 4-4, the DeForest volleyball team kicked off its 2022 season by taking fourth out of 11 teams at the Sun Prairie East Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Norskies reached the semifinals on Saturday by knocking off Watertown in three sets, but DeForest then lost to both Manitowoc Lincoln and Marshfield. Norski Head Coach Scott Schumann said there was no shame in dropping matches to both of them.
“No concerns losing to them,” said Schumann. “We are young and inexperienced. Those teams were veteran led.”
Once DeForest got its sea legs, the Norskies played well.
“Overall we played very well after our first set,” said Schumann. “We still have a lot of work to do, but our upside is huge. We had 41 block kills and an additional 49 blocks. For the 1st time since I started coaching some 20 years ago, none of the girls on our team hit negative. We were simply very efficient.”
DeForest’s youth resulted in some mistakes.
“Our inexperience did show in breakdowns in communication and positioning during extended rallies,” said Schumann. “These are easy things to fix. I thought our leadership from our captains was well established as well. We had a positive atmosphere all weekend which I believe led to us being so competitive.”
Individually, Anna Szepieniec led DeForest in kills with 61, while Abbi Prsakiewicz finished with 15 blocks. Halle Melter paced the Norskies in aces with 10, as Avery Nordness collected 33 digs.
Trysten Schroeder finished with a team-high 59 assists, as Elle Doucette added 51.
The Norskies were slated to host Milton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before heading to Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 8.