Szepieniec spike
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec goes up for a spike at the Sun Prairie Invitational, held Friday and Saturday. The Norskies went 4-4 and took fourth place out of 11 teams.

 By Ryan Gregory

Going 4-4, the DeForest volleyball team kicked off its 2022 season by taking fourth out of 11 teams at the Sun Prairie East Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Norskies reached the semifinals on Saturday by knocking off Watertown in three sets, but DeForest then lost to both Manitowoc Lincoln and Marshfield. Norski Head Coach Scott Schumann said there was no shame in dropping matches to both of them.