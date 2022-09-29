Big point
DeForest players celebrate a point in the Norskies’ volleyball match at home against Waunakee on Thursday in the Fieldhouse.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Rivals Waunakee and DeForest took to the volleyball court on Thursday night, with the Warriors emerging with 3-1 Badger East Conference win on the Norskies’ home floor.

The Warriors won the first set 25-21, but DeForest rallied for a 25-23 win in the second frame. Then, the Warriors took over.