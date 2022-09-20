They were running a new scheme, and it took time to get it down pat.
Once the DeForest volleyball team figured it out, the Norskies picked up their play and bounced back to down Fort Atkinson 3-2 on Thursday in a road Badger East Conference tilt.
They were running a new scheme, and it took time to get it down pat.
Once the DeForest volleyball team figured it out, the Norskies picked up their play and bounced back to down Fort Atkinson 3-2 on Thursday in a road Badger East Conference tilt.
“We started a new rotation system earlier than I had anticipated, and it was a little confusing for the girls at first,” said Scott Schumann, head coach for DeForest. “They did learn very fast and after having lost the first two sets, rallied back to win the last three. I'm very proud of their resilience, hustle and positive outlook on the game. They are a great group of young ladies who believe in each other, and our senior leadership shined.”
The Norskies served up 14 aces in the victory.
“We were led by the strong serving of Maddie Mitchell, who had eight aces and brilliant blocking by Esther Ekezie and Anna Szepieniec,” said Schumann. “We subbed in Grace Compore to provide us with a bigger block on the outside as Fort has a stellar player in Andi Spies. Grace shined on the right side with three blocks and three kills.”
Mitchell did a lot more than just serve tough.
“As I said earlier, we changed a lot in our rotation, and Maddi Mitchell was put on the outside, where she shined with nine kills and nine digs in the back row,” said Schumann. “We are still struggling passing and will continue to use different drills in practice to improve it. We are now halfway through the season but have have tournaments and a quad coming up yet, so a lot of volleyball to play.”
Szepieniec slammed 15 kills to lead the way for the Norskies, while Ekezie had six and Emily Worthman finished with seven. Ekezie paced DeForest with five blocks, while Szepieniec had four. Avery Nordness totaled a team-high 11 digs, while Ellie Doucette had 17 assists and Trysten Schroeder racked up 19 helpers.
“I'm very proud of the work ethic the girls have and their commitment to improvement,” said Schumann. “We are still nowhere near our peak, which is normal for our type of program and desired as well. We will peak in Late October during playoffs.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.