Esther Ekezie and Anna Szepieniec are a dynamic duo for the DeForest volleyball team.
Their efforts propelled the Norskies to a fourth-place finish at their own invite on Saturday, as DeForest (7-8 overall, 2-1 in conference) is gaining valuable experience.
“After watching game tape, it is obvious we play with a lot of energy and hustle,” said Scott Schumann, the Norskies’ head coach. “Our blocking was pretty good as well. Esther Ekezie is simply a beast in the middle. Her speed and athleticism are evident, and she now has the confidence to go along with it. When she and Anna Szepieniec are in the front row, they make it very difficult on opposing offenses.”
Szepieniec led DeForest in kills with 44, while Ekezie finished the tournament with a team-high 18 blocks. Trysten Schroeder led the passing game, with 47 assists, as the Norskies are getting better in that part of the game.
“Our passing improved greatly from our last match in Monona,” said Schumann. “In Monona we were aced 29 times in five sets and had a very low passer rating, but the girls responded very well this week in practice and their work showed. Halle Melter led us with a 2.29 passer rating. Anything over 2.0 for this time in the season is great. She also led us with 58 digs in her first action at Libero.”
Melter also paced the team in aces with 12.
“Our serving was in bad shape earlier this year, but once again the girls responded in practice,” said Schumann. “We served 93% with 28 aces and forced teams out of system often.”
West Salem topped the field, with McFarland finishing second. Luther Prep was third. Teams that ended up behind DeForest included La Crosse Central, Whitefish Bay, River Valley and Catholic Central.
In pool play, the Norskies downed La Crosse Central 3-0 and Whitefish Bay 25-14, 22-25, 15-11, but they lost to Luther Prep 19-25, 25-15, 23-21. West Salem bested DeForest in the Gold playoffs, winning 25-20, 25-23. And Luther Prep outlasted the Norskies 25-21, 17-25, 15-8 to take third.
“The issue we have now is simply inexperience,” said Schumann. “The girls are improving at a very fast rate, but we have many things to improve upon. I told them they are playing good volleyball right now, but their ceiling is very high. We have four sophomores playing, three of which see significant time. Only three girls on this team played in their positions last year, and only two started. It simply takes time and reps to get the experience necessary to compete with teams filled with high-level club players. However, we have the athleticism, work ethic and desire to get there. We will be a much different team in October. I'm very excited about that.”
Monona Grove 3, DeForest 2
After winning the first two sets by counts of 25-22, 25-20, the Norskies lost the next three 25-16, 25-22, 15-13.
Szepieniec racked up 21 kills, while Emily Worthman finished with nine. Melter served three aces, as Ekezie had four total blocks, Avery Nordness led the way with 21 digs and Schroeder finished with 16 digs and a team-high 18 assists. Ellie Doucette finished with 15 assists.