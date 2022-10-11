Riding a strong service game, the DeForest volleyball team took third at the Badger East Conference Tournament over the weekend, going 3-2 overall.,

“The girls played well this week, but we still have things to improve upon,” said Scott Schumann, head coach of the Norskies. “Our serving has been amazing. Rylee Vinney continues to be solid as our libero, and Emily Worthman remains consistent on our right side.”