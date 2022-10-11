Riding a strong service game, the DeForest volleyball team took third at the Badger East Conference Tournament over the weekend, going 3-2 overall.,
“The girls played well this week, but we still have things to improve upon,” said Scott Schumann, head coach of the Norskies. “Our serving has been amazing. Rylee Vinney continues to be solid as our libero, and Emily Worthman remains consistent on our right side.”
DeForest entered the tourney seeded fifth and was able to move up two spots.
In a 2-0 loss to Waunakee, Esther Ekezie slammed a team-high six kills in a 25-16, 25-12 defeat. Grace Compere, Anna Szepieniec and Abigail Prusakiewicz all had solo blocks, while Szepieniec, Halle Melter and Worthman finished with three digs apiece. Trysten Schroeder paced the Norskies in assists with seven assists.
DeForest bounced back to down Monona Grove 2-0, edging the Silver Eagles in the first set 25-23 and cruising to a 25-12 win in the second. Szepieniec led the way with nine kills, while Worthman and Ellie Doucette finished with six digs apiece. Vinney and Maddie Mitchell each had four digs. Schroeder doled out 12 assists.
Up next was Milton, and DeForest battled to a 25-23, 25-17 victory. Szepieniec again racked up nine kills, while Mitchell chipped in with six. Melter and Vinney blasted two aces apiece, while Prusakiewicz collected two solo blocks. Vinney finished with 12 digs, with Mitchell totaling eight digs. Doucette dished out eight assists.
Moving to the semifinals, DeForest lost 2-0 to Watertown, falling 25-15, 25-22. Mitchell and Vinney served up two aces each, Szepieniec gathered six kills and four digs, and Vinney and Schroeder had seven digs apiece. Schroeder finished with six assists.
In the battle for third place, DeForest emerged with a 2-1 victory over Fort Atkinson, scoring a 25-23, 15-25, 15-11 decision. Mitchell was a force at the net, crushing seven kills, while Szepieniec and Compere each had five. Worthman finished with three aces, as Ekezie and Mitchell totaled two solo blocks apiece and Doucette totaled 10 digs. Vinney finished with seven digs, as Schroeder delivered 13 assists to key DeForest’s passing game. Doucette had seven assists.
Schumann credited others with contributing to DeForest’s success.
I was very impressed with our bench this weekend and gave them game balls today due to consistent positive attitudes in the face of not playing much. It was a very unselfish act, and made a big impression on me. They went to Avery Nordness, Maci Bartels, Ava Nelson, Ashby Olson, and Josie Starin.”
DeForest 3, Beaver Dam 0
Going up to Beaver Dam on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Norskies rolled to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 victory.
The ball was distributed nicely, as five players finished with more five kills, including Compere, who collected a team-high seven, Worthman totaled six, while Szepieniec, Mitchell and Prusakiewicz totaled five each.
Melter blasted three aces, while Ekezie, Szepieniec and Compere put up a wall at the net as they totaled four, three and two solo blocks, respectively.
Vinney had 15 digs, as Melter finished with 12. Schroeder and Doucette made the passing game work, as they combined for 30 assists.