It was a struggle, but the DeForest volleyball team dispatched Milton 3-1 at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
“We didn't play very well versus Milton,” said Scott Schumann, head coach of the Norskies. “We missed 16 serves and our communication was off. Thankfully, they had a very difficult [time] passing our serves when they were in, and we thus forced them into many free ball situations.”
After dropping the first set 25-18, DeForest rebounded to win the next three by scores of 25-21, 25-21, and 25-22.
While Ava Nelson led the way in kills with 14 for the Norskies, and Anna Szepieniec chipped in with 12, another player also contributed to DeForest’s potent hitting attack.
“Esther Ekezie did a great job transitioning on free balls to notch 10 kills,” said Schumann. “Our setters did an amazing job getting balls to our hitters, which led to 49 kills on 109 attempts.”
Ellie Doucette paced DeForest in assists with 19, while Trysten Schroeder doled out 17. Three players totaled double figures in digs, with Avery Nordness collecting 13, Schroeder totaling 12 and Doucette picking up 11.
Ekezie also finished with a team-high three blocks, as Nordness and Halle Melter delivering two aces apiece.
“We definitely need to work on our serving and communication, which we have been focusing on the last few days and also incorporated a new rotation to allow us the opportunity to a few more aggressive plays,” said Schumann.
Moving to 5-4 overall, the Norskies have started the Badger East Conference portion of its schedule with a 2-0 mark.
Slated to travel to Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 8, DeForest hosts its invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.