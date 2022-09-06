It was a struggle, but the DeForest volleyball team dispatched Milton 3-1 at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“We didn't play very well versus Milton,” said Scott Schumann, head coach of the Norskies. “We missed 16 serves and our communication was off. Thankfully, they had a very difficult [time] passing our serves when they were in, and we thus forced them into many free ball situations.”