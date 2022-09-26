Going 6-0 in match play, the DeForest volleyball team won an invitational meet hosted by Wisconsin Heights on Saturday, winning a close match over Dodgeville in the championship match by a score of 23-25, 27-25, 16-14.
“Ellie Doucette finished off each win with an ace,” said Norski Head Coach Scott Schumann. “Rylee Vinney was our libero for the weekend and played amazing volleyball. We had been struggling mightily passing, but this weekend, albeit a weaker invite, was exactly what we needed to regain momentum and confidence. We were able to get everyone in for quite a few reps and celebrate the successes of our reserves. It was great to see.”
In set play, DeForest (14-10 overall, 3-3 in conference play) went 12-1, as Abbi Prusakiewicz hit over .400 and stuffed 12 blocks, according to Schumann.
“Maddie Mitchell led us in pass efficiency with a 2.57 out of possible 3,” said Schumann. “Our middles and right sides contributed greatly to our success, which we had worked on for over a week. The reps in practice truly paid off for them.”
At the Wisconsin Heights tournament, DeForest defeated Wautoma, Palmyra-Eagle, Cambridge, Lancaster and Monroe by 2-0 scores.
“This week will be very challenging – Edgewood and Sauk Prairie tomorrow, Waunakee Thursday and Edgewood invite this weekend,” said Schumann. “So, we won't have a lot of practice time to work on things and play some very tough competition.”
Watertown 3, DeForest 0
The Goslings rolled over the Norskies on Thursday, winning 25-8, 25-14, 25-23 in a Badger East Conference battle.
Anna Szepieniec led the Norskies in kills with five and had an ace, while Esther Ekezie finished with four kills, two blocks and a dig. Maddie Mitchell and Grace Compere finished with three kills apiece.
Mitchell also served up three aces, as Trysten Schroeder totaled a team-high nine digs, to go with seven assists. Halle Melter finished with five digs, with Emily Worthman and Vinney each collecting four.