Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer scratched and clawed their way to the finals.
Both seniors took second in their respective weight classes at the Slinger Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“All the boys competed their hardest,” said Tyler Rauls, head coach of the Norskies. “It is a tough early season tournament. Our three seniors placed well.”
Competing at 182 pounds, Bauer went 4-1 on the day, pinning Burlington’s Lee Gauger (1:43), Kewaskum’s Colin Duren (1:59) and Adam Dzievit (0:28) in succession, before winning by decision 9-2 over Carter Amidon of Slinger. In the finals, Bauer was pinned by De Pere’s Michael Alexander in 1:42.
“Elijah had a great welcome back weekend making his way to the finals,” said Raul. “Placing second made for a very fun and emotional day for him.”
Hemauer wrestled at 170 for DeForest and was runner-up.
Winning by fall over Slinger’s Calvin Coffeen (0:49), Fort Atkinson’s Dylan Sciame (1:18) and Oshkosh North’s Drew McKay (0:29), Hemauer cruised through the first three rounds. In the championship bracket, Hemauer also pinned Muskego’s Matt Kinzel in 1:45. In a hard-fought finals match against Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney, Hemauer lost 4-3.
“Brody had a very tough finals opponent,” said Rauls. “It was a heck of a match, and he had a shot to win. Unfortunately, he came up a little short. I’m confident Brody will put the work in to make that match go on his favor next time around.”
The Norskies’ other senior, Jacob Larson, placed fourth at 145 pounds. He began the tournament by taking a major decision (13-2) over West Bend East’s Ayden Maertz. Larson followed up by scoring a 5-0 decision over Muskego’s CJ Grzenia.
Then, Larson ran into Arrowhead’s Nate Druckrey and lost 5-2, but Larson bounced back to edge Fort Atkinson’s Jacob Ashland 4-3 to qualify for the third-place match. Burlington’s Austin Reeseman was too much for Larson, who lost 5-2 to end up fourth.
Other DeForest competitors included: Karsen Gear (138, 13th); Harry Ziemet (145, 18th); Tucker Schmidt (152, 11th); and Devan Mayr (195, 12th).