It’s the end of the road for DeForest’s Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer. They got to finish their prep wrestling careers at the Kohl Center, though.
Both competed at the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tournament, which took place Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 24-26.
“It was obviously tough to see Brody and Eli’s respective careers come to an end this past weekend,” said Norski Head Coach Tyler Rauls. “We are incredibly proud of both of them and what they accomplished. We can’t fight time… We were excited for the opportunity to compete knowing it would be hard to close this chapter of their careers however thankful for it ending at the Kohl Center.”
Hemauer placed fifth at 160 pounds. He’s been a regular at the state meet.
“His fourth trip to the tournament and his third time placing – something no other Deforest wrestler has done, which says a lot,” said Rauls. “We are very proud of Brody and a magnificent career he has had. Very few have displayed the consistency, dedication, work ethic, leadership, and separation when it comes to their wrestling. It will be difficult losing a kid like (Bo) in the room. He makes everyone bring it every day because you know he is. You know what he wants at the end of this.”
Jackson Henderson, of Kenosha Tremper, was Hemauer’s first opponent, as the DeForest wrestler dispatched him with a technical fall (17-1, 3:36). Hemauer then dropped a tight 4-2 decision to Marshfield’s Ryan Dolezal in the quarterfinals.
Bouncing back from the loss, Hemauer scored a 12-0 major decision over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Layth Jaraba and won by sudden victory 2-0 over Kaukauna’s Judah Hammen in the consolation rounds. In the consolation semifinals, Hemauer lost 7-3 to Union Grove’s Cooper Willis, but he dominated Waukesha West’s Magnus Kuokkanen in the fifth-place match, winning 8-0.
“Unfortunately, this year was an example of truly how difficult the state tournament is,” said Rauls. “It really is a matter of inches. Brody was as close as it comes and in a tough, tough bracket. The kid (Brody) has wrestled through a lot and will never complain. As a competitor he wants to win as bad as anyone I have ever coached.”
Bauer’s impact on the DeForest program is immeasurable.
“He did a great job this weekend gutting through some tough matches,” said Rauls. “He was able to place fifth, which is a major accomplishment. Once again qualifying four times and making the podium three times is unreal. In time hopefully he can recognize how special of a wrestler he was at DeForest.”
Bauer’s experience at state was brief. In the first round of the 170-pound division, he lost 3-2.
“Unfortunately, the way the tournament is set up — he lost his first match and was unable to wrestle back,” said Rauls. “It was a great season for Elijah. Maybe a little more practice with these ‘big matches,’ and it would have gone our way. We know Eli was prepared and wrestling very well. The goal was to get on the podium, and we know he could have. A takedown short, or a couple little things here and there and maybe we see him wrestle through the tournament. It was wonderful having Elijah back — hopefully he can see what a great ride it has been and how much he was able to do.”