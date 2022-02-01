Forget the forfeits. For the DeForest wrestling team, a 50-26 Badger East Conference dual meet loss at Beaver Dam gave the Norskies reason for optimism on Friday, Jan. 28.
“Overall, we went 5-4 in the matches we wrestled – almost scoring bonus points in each win,” said DeForest Head Coach Tyler Rauls.
The Norskies were fiercely competitive against the Golden Beavers.
“Everyone wrestled hard and each kid on the team had something they could hang their hat on,” said Rauls. “We have four senior leaders that mean a lot to this team, and you can tell wrestling means a lot to them. It was nice to see everyone have fun and enjoy competing for the last time in dual competition.”
After falling behind 6-0 following the first match of the night, Jacob Larson put the Norskies on the scoreboard with an 8-4 decision over Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Broc Mullenbach at 145 pounds.
DeForest then dropped a decision and lost by technical fall in the next two matches, as the Golden Beavers made it 14-3.
Then, it was time for Brody Hemauer to shine, as he pinned Brandon Esser in 36 seconds at 170 pounds. Elijah Bauer followed suite, winning by pin in 32 seconds at 182 pounds over Remington Diels.
That put DeForest on top 15-14. The Norskies’ lead was short lived, as a combination of pins and forfeits lifted Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy to a 44-15 advantage.
The Norskies’ last win of the night came at 120 pounds, where Lucas Evans won by technical fall 15-0 in 5:28.
“We are going to continue working hard as we have been all season,” said Rauls, “and get this team ready so we can have everyone clicking on all cylinders as we head into the postseason.”
DeForest will go back to Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 5, to take part in the Badger Conference meet.