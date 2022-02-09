DeForest senior Brody Hemauer rides Milton’s Aeoden Sinclair during the 170-pound championship match at the Badger Conference wrestling tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday. Sinclair won an 11-5 decision.
DeForest’s Elijah Bauer (right) hand fights Milton’s Kade Desormeau during the 182-pound championship match at the Badger Conference wrestling tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday. Desormeau won by fall.
Two DeForest wrestlers placed second at the Badger Conference Tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer were both runners-up in their respective weight classes, as six out of nine Norski competitors placed.
“Overall, I thought it was a little up and down,” said DeForest Head Coach Tyler Rauls, talking about the Norskies’ performances. “I think we let a few matches get away on us throughout the day. We came in ready to wrestle and competed well in spots. We have to keep in mind the Badger Conference is one of (if not) the most difficult conferences in the state. Hopefully this group can put the work in to have a good regional tournament next Saturday.”
Bauer and Hemauer both battled their way to the finals.
“Brody was able to capture second place after making quick work of his first two opponents,” said Rauls. “Elijah also finished second after a pin and a big win during the semifinals. Both of the finals matches didn’t go quite the way we wanted, but I expect big things out of both of these wrestlers down the stretch.”
Jacob Larson faced a gauntlet of strong wrestlers on the day.
“Jacob finished sixth in a very difficult 145-pound bracket,” said Rauls. “A few nice wins and a couple spots we wanted to come out on top would have made for a better day. Jacob left it on the line though and I’m very proud of the way he competed Saturday.”
Rounding out the DeForest place winners, Tucker Schmidt, Taryn Callaway and Devan Mayr all finished eighth.
“It was good to see these young guys place at the conference tournament,” said Rauls. “Once again focusing on consistency will be huge for these younger guys down the stretch and moving forward in their careers. A nice day, but one we will look to improve on next season.”
DeForest will take part in Saturday’s WIAA regional at Waunakee.