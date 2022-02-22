The partnership of Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer continues to pay dividends.
Both are headed to the Kohl Center to compete for DeForest in the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Meet after winning sectional titles at Sun Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“It was great seeing Brody and Eli punch their tickets back-to-back on Saturday. They work together every day — Brody especially taking the time to make sure Eli was ready for Saturday,” said Norski Head Coach Tyler Rauls. “It was a great moment for our team. More importantly for these two kids. Once again —for Eli it was the day he needed to solidify what has been a great return (and) senior season for him.”
Bauer was forced to sit out a portion of his sophomore campaign and his entire junior season due to concussion issues. Now, he’s a state qualifier, representing the Norskies at 170 pounds.
“Eli had a big day,” said Rauls. “If anyone was nervous, Eli didn’t show it, putting in a dominant performance Saturday.”
Bauer needed only 1:01 to pin Tomah’s Sam Linzmeier, before earning a 7-1 decision over Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Mason Grow. In the first-place match, Bauer took control, winning by major decision 14-0 against Reedsburg’s Devin Judd.
Hemauer rolled through the 160-pound weight class, opening with a 2:35 pin of Reedsburg’s Jacob Schickert and then winning by technical fall (17-2, 4:51) over Holmen’s Benson Swatek. Wisconsin Rapids’ Bennett Weidman was Hemauer’s next victim, as the DeForest wrestler took first by virtue of a technical fall (15-0, 2:31).
“Brody made easy work of his opponents all day,” said Rauls. “A solid bracket Bo left no doubt that he is a man on a mission. He constantly puts in the work, and we don’t see kids that love wrestling the way Brody does. Saturday was another day in the office. We have been lucky to see him perform at the level he has week in and week out throughout his career, and we look forward to seeing him close it out at the Kohl Center next weekend.”
Three other Norskies participated at the Sun Prairie sectional, as Lucas Evans (126), Jacob Larson (145) and Dakota Mayr (182) all lost by fall in their opening matches.
“(They) wrestled hard but came up short,” said Rauls. “Lucas was in a tough bracket and wrestled well but got taken to his back and pinned. Dakota got the call to wrestle Friday and was ready to go. There is no one better deserving of the opportunity, so we were happy he was able to go on the trip and compete.”
Larson drew a tough opponent for his first match.
“Jacob unfortunately had his career come to an end Saturday,” said Rauls. “He has put in all the work and was wrestling well but lost to the No. 2 ranked kid in the state. He has been an awesome worker, wrestler, and leader for our program the last four years. It is sad to see him go, but (I) know he has a great life ahead of him.”
As for Bauer and Hemauer, they’re ready for the challenge of the state meet.
“We are excited to have these guys rolling and doing their thing together,” said Rauls. “This weekend will be exciting, and I know both wrestlers have high goals. Both are deserving, and I wouldn’t want to go to battle with anyone else.”