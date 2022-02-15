Lucas Evans is one of four DeForest wrestlers who qualified for the Sun Prairie sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19. Controlling the leg of an opponent at the Waunakee regional on Saturday, Feb. 12, Evans ended up second at 120 pounds.
Lucas Evans is one of four DeForest wrestlers who qualified for the Sun Prairie sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19. Controlling the leg of an opponent at the Waunakee regional on Saturday, Feb. 12, Evans ended up second at 120 pounds.
That’s how many competitors the DeForest wrestling team is sending to the Sun Prairie sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“Everyone wrestled hard and that’s all you can ask,” said Norski Head Coach Tyler Rauls. “The seniors are putting together good weekends, and the younger kids are hopefully learning from the experience. Back to work and try to punch some tickets to the Kohl Center.”
There’s one more stop before the state individual tournament for DeForest.
Brody Hemauer is looking determined to make it that far. He finished first at 160 pounds at Saturday’s Waunakee regional.
“Brody was able to make quick work out of some good opponents,” said Rauls. “He is wrestling well and just being himself out there. It’s exciting, and I’m looking forward to these last few weeks with him.”
Two Norskies placed second at regionals, including Elijah Bauer at 170.
“Elijah had a good day but came up just short in his final,” said Rauls. “He was able to bounce back and get a pin in his wrestle back. Eli has put in a lot of work, and I’m confident he will be ready to go come Saturday.”
At 120 pounds, Lucas Evans also was a runner-up. Rauls said Evans had a “fantastic day.”
“He was able to get a few wins and finish second,” said Rauls. “After a tough conference tournament, we were really happy to see him do well in Waunakee.”
Jacob Larson also punched his ticket to sectionals, wrestling at 145. He placed third.
“Jacob wrestled really hard like he does,” said Rauls. “A tough 145-pound bracket. He beat a kid he lost to last week. Did his best against a tough Watertown opponent. During his second-place match, he was right there to win and came up just short.”
Taryn Callaway wasn’t as fortunate, as he finished fifth at 132 and just missed out on a trip to sectionals.It was the same for Dakota Mayr at 182, as they both took fifth.
“Unfortunately, we had a few kids come up just short,” said Rauls. “Taryn had a fantastic season and placed fifth in a really tough 132-pound bracket. Dakota had a big win and came down to the last match of the day. Tucker and Devan were close.”
That was Tucker Schmidt (152) and Devan Mayr (195), both of whom ended up in sixth place.