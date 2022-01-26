DeForest senior Brody Hemauer hits a fireman's carry on Watertown's Braden Holleman in the 182-pound match between the two teams on Friday in Watertown. Hemauer earned a 16-0 technical fall in the second period for the Norskies, who lost 66-17.
Brody Hemauer moved up to 182 pounds with the usual results.
In a road dual meet against Watertown on Friday, Jan. 21, Hemauer won by technical fall (16-0, 3:52) over Braden Holleman for one of the DeForest wrestling team’s three wins in a 66-17 Badger East Conference throwdown.
Lucas Evans, wrestling at 120, pinned Damien Ortego in 1:29 and Taryn Callaway caught Braydon Martino in 2:30 at 132 pounds for the Norskies.
Forfeits again were costly for DeForest, as Watertown was awarded seven of them.
In matches that took place on the mat, the Norskies were 3-4.
On Saturday, DeForest participated in the Sparta Invitational, sending eight wrestlers to the meet. Hemauer climbed to first at 170 pounds, and Tucker Schmidt placed sixth at 152 pounds, while Callaway (132) and Evans (120) both took seventh.
The Norskies are back in action on Friday at Beaver Dam, with the Badger Conference meet coming up on Saturday, Feb. 5.