DeForest Wrestling is bringing Wisconsin All-American Eric Barnett to town for a free clinic.

The event takes place Thursday through Friday, June 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with check-in between 8:30-9 a.m.

The clinic will be held in DeForest High School’s South Gym. Here’s a link to sign up: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18k5izSN2kpD3PXmHFSCh3IU_KIPJTzyoOP-a5TFx9Nw/edit

For more information, email Coach Tyler Rauls at tyler.j.rauls@gmail.com