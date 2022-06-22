featured hot Wrestling Wrestling clinic welcomes All-American Eric Barnett to DeForest plindblad plindblad Author email Jun 22, 2022 Jun 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeForest Wrestling is bringing Wisconsin All-American Eric Barnett to town for a free clinic.The event takes place Thursday through Friday, June 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with check-in between 8:30-9 a.m.The clinic will be held in DeForest High School’s South Gym. Here’s a link to sign up: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18k5izSN2kpD3PXmHFSCh3IU_KIPJTzyoOP-a5TFx9Nw/editFor more information, email Coach Tyler Rauls at tyler.j.rauls@gmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deacons stand atop Eastern Section standings in Home Talent play after blasting Poynette School board approves salary increase College Sports War College training helps Fritz lead Top five: Reliving the best DeForest spring sports stories of 2022 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin