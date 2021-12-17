The concussion problems that plagued Elijah Bauer appear to be a thing of the past.
He’s just as excited about the competitiveness the DeForest wrestling team showed in a 42-33 dual meet loss to Monona Grove/McFarland on Thursday, with Bauer getting one of the Norskies’ four pins.
“Everyone wrestled well,” said Bauer, who also talked about his own individual match. “I did my shots. I worked my stuff. It’s nice to see the team do well. I think if we would have had guys in every weight class, we would have won.”
Of the eight matches that actually took place on the mat Thursday, DeForest won five and lost only three. Unfortunately, the Norskies forfeited in four weight classes – 220, 285, 106 and 113. There was a double forfeit at 120.
Returning this season after missing part of his sophomore campaign and his entire junior year, Bauer made quick work of Luke Rux at 182, pinning his opponent in 1:11 in dominating fashion.
“He has not skipped a beat,” said DeForest Head Coach Tyler Rauls. “You can see him a wrestling podium guy. He’s ready to take his game as far as he can to an elite level.”
DeForest’s other top wrestler, 170-pounder Brody Hemauer, won by forfeit. There was also a double forfeit at 120 pounds.
Perhaps the most stunning performance of the night came from DeForest’s Dakota Mayr, who turned the tables on Monona Grove/McFarland’s Brett Schnell and pinned him in 55 seconds.
“That was amazing,” said Rauls. “He’s such a great kid. He’s undersized for 190, and for him to get bumped in there and flip his guy the way he did was incredible.”
Mayr’s victory put DeForest up temporarily 18-6. A series of four straight forfeits erased the Norskies’ advantage.
Then, Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman won by pin at 126 pounds.
It was up to Taryn Callaway to stop the bleeding, and in a match that went back and forth, the Norskies’ 132-pounder took down Joel Karls, who had a bloody nose, with a pin at the 5:07 mark.
However, Monona Grove/McFarland got the ship righted with Blare Wood scoring a pin at 138. Still, DeForest ended up winning the last two matches. In the tightest contest, Harry Zeimet outlasted Tiesto Noun-Hass 6-5 at 145 pounds, setting the stage for Tucker Schmidt to pin Andrew Maly in 1:39 in the finale at 152.
DeForest is back in action on Saturday at the Beaver Dam Invitational. After that, the Norskies are off until Jan. 7, when they travel to Fort Atkinson.