Three wins at 160, 170 and 182 pounds weren’t enough for the DeForest wrestling team to beat rival Waunakee in a Badger East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 13.
"It was an emotional night with it being Senior Night," said Norski Head Coach Tyler Rauls. "We have four really good, hard-working kids (in) Harry (Zeimet), Elijah (Bauer), Jacob (Larson) and Brody (Hemauer). Knowing it was their last dual meet at home was a challenge, but everyone competed hard for each other. Unfortunately, there were only a few head-to-head match-ups (six total) with DeForest going 3-3."
Norski 170-pounder Brody Hemauer pinned Noah Joseph in 1:29, while Elijah Bauer needed only 40 seconds to pin Joe Kaney at 182.
Tucker Schmidt also won at 160, scoring an 11-6 decision over Harrison May.
The two teams went 3-3 in matches that took place on the mat. Waunakee was awarded forfeits at 195, 220, 285, 126 and 132, while double forfeits were recorded at 106, 113 and 120.
The Warriors won at 138, 145 and 152.
Norski Invite
DeForest finished 15th with 158.5 points at its home invite on Saturday, as Lodi won the team competition with 478.5 points.
Hemauer had the Norskies' lone first-place result, as he won the 170-pound division, pinning Oconomowoc's Jacob Ducett in 1:51 in the first-place match. Hemauer also caught Luke Rux, of Monona Grove/McFarland, in 1:15 and won by technical fall (18-2, 5:09) over Muskego's Matt Kinzel.
Also for DeForest, Jacob Larson took fifth at 145 pounds for DeForest, while Schmidt placed seventh at 152, Lucas Evans ended up ninth at 126 and Dakota Mayr was 10th at 182.
"It was a big weekend for the program as we were set to host our own Norski Invite," said Rauls. "There were 15 teams in total able to attend the 16-team tournament. DeForest came away with one champion in a Brody Hemauer. Brody put together another solid day. A lot of what you expect from him. There is a lot of consistency in his work ethic, his approach, and the way he wrestles. It was no surprise to see that consistency translate into results on another Saturday. Jacob Larson was our other lone Norski able to make the final round. He placed fifth dropping only the one match."
About Larson, Rauls said, 'Jacob wrestled a really good day. It was nice to see him bounce back after Thursday night. I know it meant a lot for him to wrestle well at home, and I think he did that today. I look forward to putting the work in with him and seeing his continued growth as we edge towards the postseason."
Rauls continued, "Tucker had an exciting day. All of Tucker's matches seem to be action packed to the wire affairs. Lucas was also able to put in a full day of wrestling. We are hoping both of these sophomores can focus in on taking they next step as we head into the postseason."
About the event, Rauls said, "All in all it was a solid day. We are hoping to get a few kids back as we come into this next weekend of competition. The kids wrestled hard and represented our program fantastically all weekend and I am very proud of their effort."
The Norskies travel to Watertown for a dual meet on Friday, Jan. 21, and then head to Sparta Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22.