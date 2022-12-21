Callaway in control
DeForest’s Taryn Callaway has the upper hand against a Milton wrestler in the Norskies’ dual meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Field House. Callaway lost the 145-pound in overtime in one of the tightest matches of the night.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Lucas Evans got an early Christmas present for himself.

The DeForest wrestler took fifth at 138 pounds at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic in Beaver Dam on Saturday to lead the Norskies, who had 10 competitors at the meet.