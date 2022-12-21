Lucas Evans got an early Christmas present for himself.
The DeForest wrestler took fifth at 138 pounds at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic in Beaver Dam on Saturday to lead the Norskies, who had 10 competitors at the meet.
“The young Norskies battled hard and are improving,” said Tyler Rauls, DeForest’s head coach. “Another solid day from Lucas Evans earned him a spot on the podium.”
Other Norskies who wrestled at Beaver Dam included: Errol Romeis, 126, eighth place; Tucker Schmidt, 152, seventh; Karsen Gear, 160, 15th; Michael Zulkoski, 160, 12th; Kashton Tiedt, 170, 16th; Dakota Mayr, 182, 10th; Tucker Ringstad, 195, 10th; Jahad Lewis, 220, 11th; and Hayden Matthews, 285, 8th.
DeForest was slated to wrestle at a quad on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Norskies are then off until Jan. 6 when they host Fort Atkinson.
Monona Grove/McFarland 53, DeForest 21
Forfeits at 106, 113 and 120 hurt the Norskies’ chances of winning the dual meet on Friday, Dec. 16, but several DeForest wrestlers had standout performances.
“This was a fun dual,” said Rauls. “The kids competed hard and wrestled for each other. We didn’t have enough depth to come through with a team win, but we did notch a few exciting individual victories.”
Errol Romeis is coming on for DeForest at 126, as he pinned Quran Dunne-Morgan in 3:59.
“Errol Romeis showed up in a big spot working for a fall,” said Rauls. “It was nice to get him in our lineup and compete.”
In a tight match, Evans emerged with an 8-5 decision over Blare Wood at 138.
“Lucas Evans notched an emotional win over a tough senior,” said Rauls. “Hopefully, one of those matches that helps him turn the corner even harder than he has – a genuine wrestling moment.”
Gear took care of Tiesto Noun-Hass at 160, pinning him in 1:59.
“Karsen Gear was also able to get a big win along with Hayden Matthews (285) receiving a forfeit,” said Rauls. “A step forward for our team, but we realize there’s a lot more to do if we want to flip the scoreboard in our favor next time.”
Milton 81, DeForest 6
Evans prevented a shutout for the Norskies, as he pinned Kaiden Fitterer in 2:00 at 138.
Otherwise, it was a rough meet for the Norskies.
“Tough dual against a tough team,” said Rauls. “You can tell they are a little further in their progression. There is a reason they will be hunting for another conference title and a possible team state run. That’s where we want to be. We wrestled hard just not there yet. Lucas Evans was able to notch a good win— our only win. Taryn and Karsen wrestled tough matches almost coming away with victories.”
Callaway took Tyler Rateike to overtime at 145, where he lost a sudden victory 6-4. Gear battled against Kaleb Wendt at 160, before losing by fall in 2:00.
