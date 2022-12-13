So far, the DeForest wrestling team has competed in two invitationals and a dual meet with Stoughton that the Vikings won 58-15 on Dec. 2.

Owen Voeck (170) and Dakota Mayr (182) gave the Norskies a 6-0 lead against Stoughton, as Voeck scored a 9-3 decision and Mayr pinned Brandon Hohol in 1:45.