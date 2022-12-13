So far, the DeForest wrestling team has competed in two invitationals and a dual meet with Stoughton that the Vikings won 58-15 on Dec. 2.
Owen Voeck (170) and Dakota Mayr (182) gave the Norskies a 6-0 lead against Stoughton, as Voeck scored a 9-3 decision and Mayr pinned Brandon Hohol in 1:45.
DeForest’s other win came at 132, where Owen Kelm was awarded a forfeit.
At the Bob Downing Scramble hosted by Sun Prairie East on Saturday, Dec. 10, Tucker Schmidt led the way for DeForest, placing fifth at 152 pounds. After receiving a first-round bye, Schmidt won by decision (12-5) over Fort Atkinson’s Rayhan Lopez, but lost in the quarterfinals. Schmidt then emerged with a major decision in consolation round two, winning 12-4 over Sun Prairie’s Benji Gore. In the fifth-place match, Schmidt pinned Badger’s Elijah Brummett in 1:22.
Here's how other DeForest wrestlers fared: Owen Kelm, 22nd place, 132; Lucas Evans, 10th, 138; Taryn Callaway, 15th, 145; Dawson Dregne, 18th, 152; Michael Zulkosk, 15th, 160; Mayr, 15th, 182.
On Dec. 3, DeForest participated in the Gunslinger Invite in Slinger, where Lucas Evans took seventh at 138, pinning Burlington’s Jayden Giaviano in 1:58 and dominating Homestead’s Rhadei Kuck 15-2 to win a major decision.
After losses in round three and the consolation bracket, Evans won by decision 6-2 over Burlington’s Porter Tiedt.
Other DeForest wresters competing at the Gunslinger included Easton Tiedt (120), who took 10th and Kelm (132), who finished 16th. Callaway ended up 12th at 145, while Mason Knapp took 16th at 145, Karsen Gear placed 15th at 152, Dregne was 16th at 160, and Zulkosk was 13th at 170.
Mayr was 13th at 182, as Tucker Ringstand was 12th at 195 and Hayden Mathews took 12th at 285.
The Norskies were slated to host Milton on Tuesday, Dec. 13.