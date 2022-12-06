Callaway has control
Wrestling at 132 pounds, DeForest’s Taryn Callaway placed fifth at the Waunakee regional last season.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

There’s a youth movement afoot with the DeForest wrestling team.

Gone from last year’s squad are two state qualifiers, Elijah Bauer and Brody Hemauer, who made his fourth trip to the Kohl Center in 2021-22.