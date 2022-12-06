There’s a youth movement afoot with the DeForest wrestling team.
Gone from last year’s squad are two state qualifiers, Elijah Bauer and Brody Hemauer, who made his fourth trip to the Kohl Center in 2021-22.
Hemauer placed fifth at 160 pounds. It was the third time he’d placed at state, as Hemauer left DeForest as one of the school’s most decorated wrestlers, according to Norski Head Coach Tyler Rauls.
Meanwhile, Bauer lost his first-round match 3-2 at 170 in his last high school match. Harry Zeimet and Jacob Larson have also departed, leaving behind a young group of wrestlers looking to make their mark.
“This team will be young featuring no seniors,” said Rauls. “We have a few returning guys in Lucas Evans, Taryn Callaway, Tucker Schmidt, Dawson Dregne, Karsen Gear, and Dakota Mayr — we are hoping these guys can step up for us as leaders and point scorers on this team. The young guys are exciting. They have size and athleticism. They are growing on the spot, and we are excited to see them compete throughout the year.”
Rauls wants his wrestlers to attack relentlessly and “… score with urgency.” He said they should always be focused on the next point.
Evans and Callaway appear to be ready to take the next step. And there’s another wrestler to keep an eye on.
“Lucas Evans and Taryn (Callaway) look early on like they could make a splash,” said Rauls. “Both had solid seasons last year coming on at different times. It’s no secret Owen (Voeck) is now on the team. He is dangerous on the mat, and people should be excited to see him compete on the varsity level.”
The Norskies are young and athletic, but Rauls believes Milton is the Badger East favorite, with Stoughton expected to be runner-up and Beaver Dam as a dark horse contender.
“Similar to last year, Milton will be incredibly tough across their entire lineup,” said Rauls. “It will be tough to knock them off again. Stoughton has several elite wrestlers and will be coached up in a way that has them in the running come award season. Look for Beaver Dam to continue their progression under Coach (Tim) Winker and Monona Grove to take another step forward under Karl (Voeck) and Doug (Peterson).”
There will be a steep learning curve for DeForest’s young wrestlers.
When asked to cite a weakness for the Norskies, Rauls said, “Closing the experience gap. Without any seniors and being relatively young it may be difficult to have overall success on the varsity level. At least initially. There’s an adjustment between length of the match, strength, and experience of opponents. Hopefully, we can close the gap quick while also taking care of people in our neighborhood in the process.”
What gives Rauls hope?
“We are young, hungry, and willing,” said Rauls. “If these guys can go through the steps it takes to have success, they will have a lot of it. It will take work, but if we buy in, every one of these kids can find success. We have all sorts of shapes and sizes, which lends to a lot of ways we can win. It should be fun.”