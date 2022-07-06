For those interested in being a part of Madison College Intercollegiate Athletics, the following is a list of organizational meeting and tryout dates for the 2022-23 school year:

To participate in a team tryout, potential student-athletes are required to fill out the Athletics Tryout Form.

Baseball

Tryouts: Tues., Aug. 16 & Wed., Aug. 17 — 3 p.m. (Rain date is Thurs., Aug. 18 — 3 p.m.) @ Robin Roberts Field

Meeting: Mon., Aug. 22 — Rm. A2055 — 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Tryouts: Sat., Sept. 3 — 8 a.m.-10 a.m. @ H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Meeting: Mon., Sept. 12 — Rm. A2055 — 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Tryouts: Tue., Sept. 6 — 4-6 p.m. @ H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Meeting: Tue., September 13 — Rm. A2055 — 4:00 PM

Esports

Tryout: Thur., September 1 & Fri., September 2 — 6:00-8:00 PM @ Esports Arena

Meeting: Wed., Aug. 31 — Rm. A2055 — 6 p.m.

Golf

Tryouts: Wed., July 13 & Thur., July 14 — 11 a.m. @ Door Creek GC

Meeting: Wed., July 20 — Rm. A2055 — 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Tryouts: Sat., July 16 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch — East

Meeting: Mon., July 18 — Rm. A2055 — 11:00 AM

Women’s Soccer

Tryouts: Mon., July 11 — 9-11 a.m. @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch — East

Meeting: Mon., July 18 — Rm. A2055 — 10 a.m.

Softball

Tryouts: Thurs., Aug. 25 & Fri., Aug. 26 — 2:30 p.m. @ Robert D. Goodman Softball Field

Meeting: Wed., Aug. 24 — Rm. A2055 — 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Tryouts: Sat., July 9 — 10:00 AM-1:00 PM @ H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Meeting: Mon., July 18 — Rm. A2055 — 5 p.m.

If you miss the tryouts and/or meeting, please email the head coach of the team you are interested in. (Staff Directory)

Student-Athlete Orientations

Fall Sports: Tuesday, Aug. 16 @ 3 p.m. (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)

Winter & Spring Sports: Tuesday, Sept. 20 @ 3 p.m. (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)

