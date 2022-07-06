College Sports Madison College to hold athletic team tryouts plindblad plindblad Author email Jul 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For those interested in being a part of Madison College Intercollegiate Athletics, the following is a list of organizational meeting and tryout dates for the 2022-23 school year:To participate in a team tryout, potential student-athletes are required to fill out the Athletics Tryout Form.BaseballTryouts: Tues., Aug. 16 & Wed., Aug. 17 — 3 p.m. (Rain date is Thurs., Aug. 18 — 3 p.m.) @ Robin Roberts FieldMeeting: Mon., Aug. 22 — Rm. A2055 — 3 p.m.Men’s BasketballTryouts: Sat., Sept. 3 — 8 a.m.-10 a.m. @ H. Douglas Redsten GymnasiumMeeting: Mon., Sept. 12 — Rm. A2055 — 4 p.m.Women’s BasketballTryouts: Tue., Sept. 6 — 4-6 p.m. @ H. Douglas Redsten GymnasiumMeeting: Tue., September 13 — Rm. A2055 — 4:00 PMEsportsTryout: Thur., September 1 & Fri., September 2 — 6:00-8:00 PM @ Esports ArenaMeeting: Wed., Aug. 31 — Rm. A2055 — 6 p.m.GolfTryouts: Wed., July 13 & Thur., July 14 — 11 a.m. @ Door Creek GCMeeting: Wed., July 20 — Rm. A2055 — 11 a.m.Men’s SoccerTryouts: Sat., July 16 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch — EastMeeting: Mon., July 18 — Rm. A2055 — 11:00 AMWomen’s SoccerTryouts: Mon., July 11 — 9-11 a.m. @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch — EastMeeting: Mon., July 18 — Rm. A2055 — 10 a.m.SoftballTryouts: Thurs., Aug. 25 & Fri., Aug. 26 — 2:30 p.m. @ Robert D. Goodman Softball FieldMeeting: Wed., Aug. 24 — Rm. A2055 — 10 a.m.Women’s VolleyballTryouts: Sat., July 9 — 10:00 AM-1:00 PM @ H. Douglas Redsten GymnasiumMeeting: Mon., July 18 — Rm. A2055 — 5 p.m.If you miss the tryouts and/or meeting, please email the head coach of the team you are interested in. (Staff Directory)Student-Athlete OrientationsFall Sports: Tuesday, Aug. 16 @ 3 p.m. (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)Winter & Spring Sports: Tuesday, Sept. 20 @ 3 p.m. (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)Follow WolfPack athletics: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 2022 Freedom Run attracts runners from all over DeForest plans holiday celebration Token Creek celebrates 40th Annual Fourth of July Parade DOT begins Interstate planning process Deacons fall to Portage in extra innings in Home Talent action Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin