Jake Rubin-Miller and Ted Schewe have been involved in numerous ultimate frisbee camps for the Madison Radicals.
There’s something different about the one in DeForest going on this week.
“This one is special because the kids are coming in wanting to be ultimate frisbee players,” said Rubin-Miller, a Brooklyn, New York native who plays for the Radicals. “They want to get better, and they’re really into it.”
Schewe said that is true. The Madison native was supposed to be there to simply help on the first day. He’s decided to stay longer.
“Other camps it seemed like there was a lot of babysitting,” said Schewe. “Here, it feels like coaching, and that’s been really fun.”
The Radicals’ camp runs between July 25-29 at the DeForest Athletic Complex. About 15 kids are taking part. They signed up through the village’s Recreation Department. This is the second year the Radicals have held the camp in DeForest.
Rubin-Miller and Schewe met at the University of Wisconsin, where both played for the UW club ultimate frisbee team, the Hodags. Rubin-Miller studied education and has worked in a preschool. One of the owners, Tim Debyl, asked him if he’d be interested in heading up some of the camps.
The DeForest camp is a smaller version of the 2022 Rad Academy Summer Camp held at Breese Stevens Field in Madison earlier in July, which attracted 85 participants. There is another coming up at Warner Park Aug. 15-19.
The camps have three goals. The first is to be safe, and the second is to have fun. The third, according to Rubin-Miller, is that “… we want to raise the level of everyone in the group.”
Teaching the rules of the non-contact sport is also an emphasis. In a way, it’s like football. It’s played on a rectangular field, 70 yards in length and 40-yards wide. The end zones have a depth of 25 yards.
Both teams have seven players on the field during play. Teams score by passing to players in the end zone.
“It’s impossible for one person to score,” said Rubin-Miller. “It’s throwing and catching, and it takes a lot of teamwork.”
There are no referees. Players make the calls on the field and settle any disputes themselves. When a disc hits the ground, it’s a turnover. When players have the disc, they have 10 seconds to pass it off.
Ultimate frisbee was invented in 1968. Rubin-Miller said the sport’s popularity has risen in the last 10 years, with high school and youth leagues forming. In some states, middle school leagues are well-established. Rubin-Miller said that’s a testament to the people in those communities who work to organize them.
As for Madison, Schewe said youth leagues were really taking off, before COVID hit. Schewe’s been involved in ultimate frisbee since the 10th grade, but his roots in the sport go back further.
“It feels like I’ve been playing a long time,” said Schewe. “My dad played, so I’ve always known how to throw.”
Rubin-Miller moved to Madison to go to school. He visited the UW one day in February, when the temperature was an unseasonable 75 degrees.
“My mom wanted me to show me how cold it was in Wisconsin,” said Rubin-Miller, with a laugh. “I was wearing shorts.”
So far, the campers in DeForest have had great weather, too. The first day, they did three-on-three playing. On Tuesday, they went five-on-five, while learning the mechanics of throwing and catching.
“As that comes, everything moves faster,” said Rubin-Miller, who added, “It can be a complex game spatially.”
Both said that some of the kids have gone to watch the Radicals play. During the Radicals’ existence, they’ve experienced great success. The semi-pro team plays its home games at Breese Stevens Field as a member of the American Ultimate Disc League’s Central Division. The Radicals won their first championship in 2018, after falling in the title games in 2013 and 2015.
There were two years where Madison played host to UDL Championship Weekend, once in 2016 and again in 2018.
This year, the Radicals are in a playoff push. Rubin-Miller will have to watch from the sidelines, though. He injured his knee in their last game.
Regardless, the Radicals have made their mark in ultimate frisbee.
“The New York teams, the D.C. Rally team … they’re the best teams, and they’ve produced world-renowned players,” said Rubin-Miller. “But we’re showing the rest of the league that you don’t have to be from there to make the playoffs, to win championships. That you can accomplish those things anywhere with teamwork.”
Maybe someday the campers at the DeForest session will reach that level.