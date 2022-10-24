Taking a nap

Selina and Red were more concerned about sleep than hunting at times on this trip.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

Fifty-one opening days of duck hunting ago I was a very young boy in a very low-income, single-parent family, and my dad was raising my brothers Mike, Tom, myself, my sister Lynn and sometimes my brother Bob. We lived kind of like I do now, which is a very busy life that is often centered around the next outdoor experience. One of our annual “can't miss” trips was living on an island on the Mississippi River near Ferryville and hunting ducks. I am now 61, low income, running hard, and still on that  “can’t miss trip.”