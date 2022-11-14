Hello friends,

What you are about to read is good stuff and it is about one of the craziest, most unique, and challenging days of my 61 years walking this earth. Five days earlier I had left Wisconsin on a solo, public land elk and mule deer hunt. My plan was to put much of my time and energy into scouting and building a base camp, as well as a spike camp in the Gallatin National Forest in southern Montana. This column is about the first day of my hunt which was Montana's opening day.