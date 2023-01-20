Selina and Rod

Selina Walters, Ruby and Rod Bensley enjoying a pheasant in 2020.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

My good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett "Beaver Dam area" told me back in early June of 2021 that he had rectal and prostate cancer and would probably die by September. Rod owned and managed Roosters Run pheasant preserve and did an excellent job of managing it, as well the 212 acres of land that his wife Wendy Vick and him owned.