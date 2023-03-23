Norski softball home opener against Mount Horeb postponed Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 23, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight’s scheduled DeForest softball team home opener against Mount Horeb has been postponed. No word on a rescheduling date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Resilient Morrison overcomes amputation to star on gridiron DeForest residents have two familiar choices for Village Board President Little Potato Company marks six years in DeForest, plans for expansion DeForest Boy Scout creates furniture for Harvest Intermediate by upcycling old bleachers Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!