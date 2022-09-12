Gavinski catches a musky

Steve Gavinski caught this musky with a mini Medussa!

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This was at least the 20th year in a row that I was in what could be best described as a very fun weekend of musky fishing where several veterans and a whole bunch of guys "The Red Brush Gang" and some other friends, a total of 32 get together on the Eagle River chain of lakes. Back in the day most of us put in our time at Truax Field in Madison and worked on OA-37s, A-10s and F 16s. About 25 years ago some of the guys started this fun weekend and we have just as much fun socializing as we do fishing.