The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. With millions of acres of public land available across the state, finding the perfect spot is easy using the DNR’s array of online public land mapping tools.

From the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in the north to the prairies of the wildlife areas in the south and everything in between – Wisconsin hunters have some of the best public land access east of the Mississippi River.