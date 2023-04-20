Rainy weather has forced several area sporting events for Thursday, April 20, to be either canceled or postponed. Here’s an update:
Waunakee
So far, the Warriors’ girls’ soccer and lacrosse home matches against Watertown and Waukesha West are still on, as is today’s golf invitational at Black Wolf Run Golf Course and the boys’ tennis match against Stoughton this afternoon.
Softball – Today’s softball game at Watertown has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Baseball – Also postponed is today’s baseball game at Watertown. No makeup date has been announced.
DeForest
Still on is tonight’s home girls’ soccer match against Beaver Dam, as well as tonight’s softball game against Beaver Dam, which has been moved to the DeForest Athletic Complex.
Boys’ tennis – The dual meet with Monona Grove today at DeForest has been rescheduled for May 8.
Baseball – The baseball game at Beaver Dam today has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Lodi
There’s been a location change for today’s baseball against Lakeside Lutheran. It’s still slated to go ahead at Lakeside Lutheran.
Tonight’s softball game against Poynette has been postponed, but the girls’ soccer match at Cambridge is still on.
Poynette
The softball game at rival Lodi has been postponed. However, United’s girls’ soccer match at Baraboo is still on.