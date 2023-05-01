Postponements, cancellations Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wet, cold weather forced the postponement and cancelation of several area sporting events. Here’s the latest:WaunakeeBoys golf – Today’s meet at Waukesha’s Merrill Hills Country Club was postponed and rescheduled for May 15.Boys tennis – The Warriors were slated to host Stoughton in a Badger East dual. It’s been rescheduled for Thursday, May 4.Baseball –Today’s home game against Sun Prairie West has been postponed. No word yet on a makeup date.Girls lacrosse – Scheduled to visit Divine Savior Holy Angels, the Warriors’ road match has been canceled.DeForestBaseball – Today’s JV, JV2 and varsity home games against Portage have been rescheduled. The varsity and JV contests have been rescheduled for May 6.Softball – The Norskies’ JV and varsity home games against McFarland for Monday night have been postponed. The JV2 game has been canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest coach receives Presidential Volunteer Service Award Girls lacrosse: Norskies looking good so far in 2023 Education funding, child care among issues aired at Jagler listening session DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Weisbrod named NMU Newcomer of the Year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!