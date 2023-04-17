Postponements, cancellations Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Snowy weather on Monday caused various events to be postponed or canceled.Here are the updates:WaunakeeBoys golf – An invitational at Maple Bluff Country Club slated to start at noon on Monday has been canceled.DeForestSoftball – Monday’s game at Monona Grove has been postponed and rescheduled for April 19.Girls lacrosse – The match at Franklin High School slated for 6 p.m. has been postponed. No makeup date has been set.LodiBoys golf – The varsity conference mini meet at Lake Mills Golf Course has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Dane County Sheriff's office issues consumer warning over solar company Bicyclist injured in Windsor crash UPDATES: Norskies win slugfest with Baraboo in season baseball opener Cruisin' Vet for Your Pet marks one year of hitting the road to care for local critters Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!