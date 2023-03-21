Carter Morrison had the game of his life.
Just a few weeks prior, he’d switched to defense for the DeForest football team, as the Norskies’ coaching staff knew they had to get him on the field. He was too good an athlete to keep on the sidelines.
All he did was go out and intercept four passes in a game against Monona Grove. For any defensive back, that would be an incredible feat. It was even more impressive considering what happened to Morrison about a year beforehand.
“I didn’t know how to feel,” said Morrison, trying to put into words his immediate reaction to what he’d accomplished in a 33-7 Norski pounding of the Silver Eagles on Sept. 23.
In the fall of 2021, an accident in shop class led to the amputation of all four fingers on Morrison’s left hand. His mother, Nikki Morrison, remembered that day.
“It was pretty much a shock,” said Nikki. She received a call that Carter was on his way to the hospital. “We weren’t aware of the severity of the accident until we got there. I think we weren’t really sure what the future was going to look like for him.”
Morrison went on to have a junior season on the gridiron that amazed everyone, which led to him being nominated for this year’s WIAA Spirit of Sport Award, sponsored by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Playing safety, changing positions four weeks into the season, Morrison ended up second in the state interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns. He also reached the end zone on a punt and a kickoff return.
“It was definitely just putting in the hard work and never giving up, and having the support of family, coaches and everyone,” said Carter. “We weren’t aware of the severity of the accident until we got there. I think we weren’t really sure what the future was going to look like for him.”
As a result, Morrison received honorable mention all-state honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association after totaling 21 tackles and picking off eight passes – setting a new school record in the process – in just six games. He was also named to the WFCA All-Region defensive team, as Morrison was selected for the All-Badger Small Conference First Team Defense, as well.
“He truly embodies what the spirit of high school sports is all about,” said Aaron Mack, head football coach at DeForest. “It just shows what kids can do when we don’t put judgements on them as adults.”
Mack explained that DeForest coaches knew Morrison needed to get on the field. He hadn’t given up on the idea of playing football and had worked hard, as he trained on offense and defense in camp. At first, Morrison was trying to make it as a wide receiver. Other teammates were ahead of him on the depth chart, however.
“He’s so dynamic with the ball in his hands,” said Mack.
Week four of the 2022 campaign arrived, with the Norskies sitting at 1-3 overall. That’s when Morrison moved to the defensive backfield, coinciding with DeForest winning its next six games. The Norskies’ season ended with a loss to Sun Prairie East in Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs. Morrison was an inspiration for DeForest.
“It was very inspiring,” said Mack, who remarked how resilient Carter and his parents are. “I think his classmates and peers knew more of what he had to overcome, and they really wanted to see him have success.”
Going into the season, Mack said Morrison had no limitations on what he could or couldn’t do. After all, the multi-sport athlete had already returned to the basketball court two and a half months after the incident. Carter’s dad, Jared, recalls watching him play that first game back.
“It was a very emotional thing,” said Jared. “It was hard to contain not only how you felt as a parent, but just for this kid who was able to accomplish this.”
The day of the accident Morrison was supposed to play his first varsity basketball game. It occurred just a few days after his 16th birthday. Jared said that Craig Weisbrod, head boys’ basketball coach at the time for DeForest, was very supportive, including Morrison with the team and just helping him getting through it.
“We’re thankful to all the coaches and all his teammates,” said Jared.
When it came time for football, Morrison showed everyone he was still capable of playing at a high level. Finding him a position was another matter. Nikki said that in training they were throwing Morrison footballs.
“He rarely dropped any,” said Nikki. “It just showed that once he put his mind to it, he’d be just fine. It hasn’t really changed anything. Had the incident not happened, he still would have broken that school record.”
Nikki said that Carter received support from the team and people in the community, adding that he has a positive mindset. Working with the occupational therapists at The American Center in Madison helped him get back to playing sports, according to Nikki.
With the football season behind him, Morrison transitioned to basketball once again, becoming a key contributor for the Norskies.
“There’s no limits for this kid,” said Nikki. “He shows other kids who’re dealing with adversity that that can get through anything – that if they have the support, they can do it.”
What has changed for Morrison is his outlook on his career path. Nikki said that Carter is looking to go to school for occupational therapy to help people in similar situations.
“It’s helped him focus on where he wants to go,” said Nikki.
Jared said that in the classroom, teachers worked with him, allowing him time to catch up on schoolwork after the accident. It’s possible that Carter could choose to play football collegiately.
“We’ll see where his senior year takes him,” said Jared.
No matter what, though, his parents are proud of how resilient Carter.
“He’s just blown through every hurdle placed in front of him,” said Jared.