Softball: DeForest's Schroeder named to All-Area First Team

The Wisconsin State Journal recently named its All-Area Softball team, which included DeForest's Trysten Schroeder on the First Team as a center fielder.

Schroeder, a senior, led the Norskies to an 11-14 record this past spring, as DeForest finished with a 6-9 mark in Badger East Conference play.